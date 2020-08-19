STEVE DeSHAZO: Nationals are wobbly now but could be dangerous later

IN A YEAR when we

go months without

haircuts or seeing co-workers, time lost all meaning months ago. (Or was it days ago? See, it’s impossible to tell.)

So it may (or may not) be shocking to realize that the pandemic-delayed and -shortened, perilously fragile baseball season is almost halfway over. (OK, not if you’re the St. Louis Cardinals, who took a 5–6 record into play Wednesday and have spent more time in quarantine than on the field.)

Still, almost 30 games of a 60-game sprint constitute enough to make a semi-educated judgment about a team. And here’s what we know about the Washington Nationals.

They’re not all that good at the moment. But it would be foolish to count them out just yet—not given the peculiarities of this oddest of seasons.

Stellar pitching rescued the Nationals from their dreadful 19–31 start in 2019 and carried them to the city’s first World Series triumph in nearly a century. And a rotation that’s arguably baseball’s best was supposed to be the hallmark of this year’s squad.