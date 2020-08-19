STEVE DeSHAZO: Nationals are wobbly now but could be dangerous later

IN A YEAR when we
go months without
haircuts or seeing co-workers, time lost all meaning months ago. (Or was it days ago? See, it’s impossible to tell.)
So it may (or may not) be shocking to realize that the pandemic-delayed and -shortened, perilously fragile baseball season is almost halfway over. (OK, not if you’re the St. Louis Cardinals, who took a 5–6 record into play Wednesday and have spent more time in quarantine than on the field.)
Still, almost 30 games of a 60-game sprint constitute enough to make a semi-educated judgment about a team. And here’s what we know about the Washington Nationals.
They’re not all that good at the moment. But it would be foolish to count them out just yet—not given the peculiarities of this oddest of seasons.
Stellar pitching rescued the Nationals from their dreadful 19–31 start in 2019 and carried them to the city’s first World Series triumph in nearly a century. And a rotation that’s arguably baseball’s best was supposed to be the hallmark of this year’s squad.
But Stephen Strasburg, last fall’s postseason hero, is on the injured list with numbness in his pitching hand—not to mention a 10.80 ERA and an uncertain immediate future. Anibal Sanchez has an 0–3 record and an 8.50 ERA.
Max Scherzer (2–1, 3.71) has been alternately brilliant and vulnerable, thanks in part to a tender hamstring. Patrick Corbin (2–1, 3.91) has been good, not great.
And the bullpen, which undoubtedly provoked some of manager Dave Martinez’s heart issues last year, continues to struggle. Former closer Sean Doolittle has a 15.00 ERA and is back on the IL with knee soreness after some early issues. Daniel Hudson, another 2019 postseason hero, squandered a three-run ninth-inning lead and allowed two two-run homers to Atlanta Monday night.
Thanks to the return of Juan Soto and a sparkling début by 20-year-old Luis Garcia, the offense has improved after a dreadful start. But is it good enough to compensate for inconsistent pitching—especially after Starlin Castro broke his wrist?
Those are the concerns, and they’re all legitimate. But Martinez and his team earned the benefit of the doubt with last year’s resurgence. And baseball’s expanded playoffs mean that a team that can get to October in good health can be dangerous. (Where have we see that before?)
Despite their issues, the Nationals entered play Wednesday just 1 1/2 games out of a playoff spot—without a victory from Strasburg and with just four RBIs from rookie third baseman Carter Kieboom. Although each 2020 loss equals three in a normal season, there are plenty reason not to panic.
Preeminent among them is Soto, who could achieve the superstardom once ascribed to Bryce Harper. The 21-year-old missed the first eight games after a coronavirus test that the team thinks was a false positive, but has made up for lost time by hitting .417 with seven homers and a surreal 1.438 OPS since his return.
Castro’s injury has been mitigated by Garcia, who went 6 for 17 in his first four big-league games and became the first player born in the 2000s to homer. Veterans Trea Turner, Asdrubal Cabrera and Adam Eaton are beginning to approach their career norms, and Victor Robles showed he’s as good as any defensive center fielder in baseball by robbing Atlanta’s Austin Riley of a home run Tuesday.
The Nationals’ fate will rest on getting their top four starters healthy. Strasburg is clearly the biggest concern, but if he doesn’t make another start until after Labor Day it won’t matter if he’s ready in late September (assuming the season isn’t shut down before the playoffs).
Strasburg, Scherzer and Corbin are proven postseason pitchers, and it’s worth noting that Sanchez was 1–7 at one point last year before becoming a workhorse. The Nationals didn’t really need a bullpen in several of their biggest wins last season.
A healthy rotation, Soto’s bat and Robles’ glove could make the Nationals just as dangerous this fall as they were in 2019. They just have to get there first. And in this bizarre season, nothing is a sure bet.
Steve DeShazo: 540/374-5443
