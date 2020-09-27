STEVE DeSHAZO: Nationals lament the season that got away

WASHINGTON—Even in a year in which nothing is remotely close to normal, it’s hard to find a bigger outlier than the Washington Nationals.
Less than 12 months ago after celebrating on the biggest stage, in front of a packed ballpark, the Nationals (26–34) ended their 2020 season with barely a whimper. Sunday’s meaningless 15–5 victory over the New York Mets in a eerily quiet Nationals Park did little to assuage the pain of a season that went sideways.
Even baseball’s expanded playoff field wasn’t enough to rescue the defending World Series champions, who underachieved throughout an abbreviated schedule.
“When you’re a winning organization, there’s only one good season, and that’s winning the World Series,” shortstop Trea Turner said before the finale. “Only one team will accomplish that this year. We just didn’t accomplish that this year.”
Autopsies generally take some time, but it’s not hard to explain Washington’s plummet from the pinnacle of the sport to the basement of the National League East.
A pitching staff that carried the load during a remarkable 2019 October run faltered from the start. World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg managed just two starts and five innings before undergoing carpal tunnel surgery, and neither Max Scherzer (5–4, 3.74 ERA) nor Patrick Corbin (2–7, 4.56) performed up to standard. Washington entered its finale ranked 26th among 30 major league teams with a 5.13 ERA.
And the offense, hampered
by Anthony Rendon’s departure in free agency and season-ending injuries to Starlin Castro, Howie Kendrick and Adam Eaton, became primarily a
two-man show, with Juan Soto and Trea Turner the only consistent hitters. Turner’s grand slam Sunday was the team’s first of the year.
“Especially with only 60 games, with all the injuries, it just wasn’t a real season,” manager Dave Martinez said. “But some positives came out of it, and some growth came out of it. I told the guys, ‘I want you to take it and get ready for 2021.”
Those bright spots were limited. Still just 21, Soto led the NL in batting average (.351) and OPS (1.185). And Turner (.335, a team-high 41 RBIs) made clear offensive strides.
Otherwise, aside from
rookie second baseman Luis Garcia’s potential and Andrew Stevenson’s late-season trash time success, there’s little
to celebrate.
Many observers thought the 2020 season might have played into the Nationals’ strength. Their veteran pitchers, who worked late into the fall last season, had more time to recover due to the coronavirus delay.
Instead, they got off to a second straight slow start, and didn’t have 100 more games to right the ship this time. Reliever Sean Doolittle also wonders if they weren’t rushed into action.
“With a veteran team like
we had, maybe we didn’t have come out of summer camp the way we wanted to,” he said. “It’s tough to flip the switch in just three weeks. That’s less than half the time of a normal spring training.”
But the rules were the same for everyone, and no team completely avoided injuries. Despite winning six of their last eight games, the Nationals simply couldn’t reproduce last year’s magic. And thanks to the losses and baseball’s stringent coronavirus protocol, D.C. joined Mudville as joyless cities.
“Especially for a team that expected to win this year, it was tough from a having-fun standpoint,” Turner said. “A lot of teams that are winning can suck it up. You know the old saying, ‘Winning cures all.” It would have been a lot more fun if we were winning.
“It’s been tough to come to the ballpark and be positive. You’re faking it. This year, I had to try to have fun, and it’s hard to have fun when you’re forcing it.”
Can the Nationals right themselves in 2021? Scherzer (36), Strasburg (32) and Corbin (31) will all be a year older, and none of the team’s promising young starters has shown consistency.
Eaton, Doolittle and No. 4 starter Anibal Sanchez are pending free agents who seem unlikely to return; Doolittle spoke entirely in the past tense about his time in D.C. Sunday. The valuable Kendrick may retire at age 37.
Left field and back-of-the rotation help seem the most pressing offseason priorities, with Soto likely to move from left to right field in 2021.
“We’ll put together a wish
list of players we want to acquire through trade or free agency and go from there,” Martinez said. “As you know, there’s always room to improve. We’ll do our best to put a roster together
so we can compete and win
in 2021.”
They didn’t do that in 2020 until it was too late.
