STEVE DeSHAZO: Nationals lament the season that got away

“With a veteran team like

we had, maybe we didn’t have come out of summer camp the way we wanted to,” he said. “It’s tough to flip the switch in just three weeks. That’s less than half the time of a normal spring training.”

But the rules were the same for everyone, and no team completely avoided injuries. Despite winning six of their last eight games, the Nationals simply couldn’t reproduce last year’s magic. And thanks to the losses and baseball’s stringent coronavirus protocol, D.C. joined Mudville as joyless cities.

“Especially for a team that expected to win this year, it was tough from a having-fun standpoint,” Turner said. “A lot of teams that are winning can suck it up. You know the old saying, ‘Winning cures all.” It would have been a lot more fun if we were winning.

“It’s been tough to come to the ballpark and be positive. You’re faking it. This year, I had to try to have fun, and it’s hard to have fun when you’re forcing it.”

Can the Nationals right themselves in 2021? Scherzer (36), Strasburg (32) and Corbin (31) will all be a year older, and none of the team’s promising young starters has shown consistency.