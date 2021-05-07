STEVE DeSHAZO: Nationals may regret missing out on early opportunities

The Nationals also failed to get pinch runner Andrew Stevenson home from third base with one out in the ninth. Somehow, they couldn’t even scratch out an earned run in six-plus innings against Braves starter Drew Smyly, who entered the game with an 8.05 ERA.

Those late-inning struggles are part of the baggage that the Nationals took with them, along with bats and gloves, to Yankee Stadium on Friday night. But Josh Harrison isn’t convinced that his team needs to put so much pressure on itself.

“Sometimes, you’ve got to slow it down and keep it simple [at the plate]. That’s easier said than done, when you get the adrenaline going,” the veteran infielder said. “In the late innings, things get magnified, but sometimes the at-bat of the game comes in the third inning.”

Harrison knows of which he speaks. The Nationals are 10–2 this season when scoring first, 2–13 when they don’t.

“When we score first, it’s dramatic how the game changes for us,” Martinez said. “We’ve got to start doing that.”

If they don’t, their season may look a lot like any one of their individual games, and they may regret missing out on early chances.