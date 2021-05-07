STEVE DeSHAZO: Nationals may regret missing out on early opportunities

WASHINGTON—We tend to remember the last thing we see, which is why walkoff home runs and buzzer-beating jump shots usually lead the nightly sports highlight shows.
Their inability to deliver in clutch late-inning situations is the main reason the Washington Nationals were swept in a three-game home series by Atlanta this week and plummeted from first place to last in the convoluted National League East standings in a 72-hour period.
The Nationals left seven runners on base in Wednesday’s 5–3 loss and stranded 10 more in Thursday’s frustrating 3–2 defeat.
“It’s gonna come,” manager Dave Martinez insisted Thursday evening. “We hit a lot of balls hard today. We just need to stay consistent, and balls will drop, and we’re gonna score a lot of runs.”
The spotlight glared brightest on Victor Robles, who popped out on the first pitch he saw with the bases loaded in the eighth inning Wednesday. Then, despite making a dazzling catch in center field and compiling what Martinez called “an unbelievable at-bat,” Robles was called out on a 3–2 pitch that appeared to be low with two runners in scoring position in the eighth on Thursday.
But don’t put all the blame on Robles. Kyle Schwaber, signed to provide left-handed pop, struck out on three straight pitches from Grant Dayton—none of which topped 80 mph—earlier in the inning. He’s batting .187, and Josh Bell, the team’s other big winter free-agent signee, is at .141.
The Nationals also failed to get pinch runner Andrew Stevenson home from third base with one out in the ninth. Somehow, they couldn’t even scratch out an earned run in six-plus innings against Braves starter Drew Smyly, who entered the game with an 8.05 ERA.
Those late-inning struggles are part of the baggage that the Nationals took with them, along with bats and gloves, to Yankee Stadium on Friday night. But Josh Harrison isn’t convinced that his team needs to put so much pressure on itself.
“Sometimes, you’ve got to slow it down and keep it simple [at the plate]. That’s easier said than done, when you get the adrenaline going,” the veteran infielder said. “In the late innings, things get magnified, but sometimes the at-bat of the game comes in the third inning.”
Harrison knows of which he speaks. The Nationals are 10–2 this season when scoring first, 2–13 when they don’t.
“When we score first, it’s dramatic how the game changes for us,” Martinez said. “We’ve got to start doing that.”
If they don’t, their season may look a lot like any one of their individual games, and they may regret missing out on early chances.
The 2019 season proved that a slow start isn’t an impossible obstacle, as the Nationals famously went from 19–31 to World Series champions. But in their previous four playoff appearances, they led the NL East virtually wire to wire.
And remember that the stellar starting pitching and heroics from the recently retired Howie Kendrick wouldn’t have been possible without Ryan Zimmerman’s fortunate broken-bat RBI single against Milwaukee in the 2019 NL wild card game.
True, the Nationals haven’t played with a full hand this season. Stephen Strasburg and Jon Lester have made just two starts apiece, and until FRiday, Juan Soto was limited to pinch-hitting duties thanks to a shoulder strain. Getting just one at-bat per game (when his team is trailing) eroded Soto’s usually remarkable patience at the plate.
“He’s biting at the bit,” Martinez said. “He wants four at-bats, and he’s getting one. He just wants to help us win.”
Assuming Strasburg and Soto return to health, Washington still could contend in a division that’s up for grabs. But given the advancing age of their aces, there’s no guarantee they’ll make it through the season.
Just as they put pressure on themselves by falling behind early in games, the Nationals may pay later for missing out on a chance to seize the division lead in May.
The Braves came to D.C. struggling, but are now 6–1 against Washington, all in Nationals Park. Jacob deGrom, the Mets’ nearly unhittable ace, missed his last start with shoulder soreness. And the Phillies can’t seem to stand prosperity, either.
The Nationals are far from dead, but they had a golden opportunity to dominate their division early. Instead, it looks like they’re in for another long, tough haul—and they’ll need to deliver when it counts.
