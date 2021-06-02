STEVE DeSHAZO: Nationals' struggles reflect their new reality

Fine, you say. The Nationals have built their foundation around starting pitching for the past decade. True, but their $600 million Big Three (Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin) are a combined 8-10 through approximately the first third of the season.

Strasburg continues to be the ultimate red flag. The 2019 World Series MVP has pitched just 26 2/3 innings in the past 19 months, with one win (and multiple MRIs) to show for it.

He missed most of the forgettable 2020 season after undergoing carpal tunnel surgery on his pitching hand and has yet to regain his signature velocity. Nearly 33, he spent time on the injured list earlier this season, and even before leaving Tuesday's game in the second inning after taking a line drive off his hand, he couldn't get loose.

As Zimmerman told reporters Tuesday night: "We know what Stephen can be, and we know we need that guy if we're going to get where we want to go this year."

Is it possible that Strasburg's excessive workload of the 2019 postseason put too much strain on an often fragile body that has already undergone Tommy John surgery? In any case, the $240 million contract extension he signed after the World Series could turn out to be as bad a deal as Scherzer's $217 million free agent contract was a brilliant one.