STEVE DeSHAZO: Nationals' struggles reflect their new reality

Bill Parcells coached football, where the importance of any one game dwarfs that of one in baseball's marathon season. Still, the Big Tuna's famous assessment could have applied to either sport: "You are your record says you are."
So maybe it's time we reassess the Washington Nationals, who hoisted the World Series trophy in 2019, when Major League Baseball last conducted a full 162-game season, but have played like impostors ever since.
In the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the Nationals finished 26-34, sharing last place in the NL East with the New York Mets. Granted, that's a small sample size. But so far this year, they're 22-29 and have the basement to themselves. It's the third straight year they have stumbled badly out of the gate.
And it's easy to forget that the improbable 2019 October giddiness (after a 19-31 start) might never have occurred if not for Zimmerman's fortuitous broken-bat RBI single in a come-from-behind wild card win over Milwaukee.
Even in a season where offense is scarce, Washington ranked 30th out of 32 MLB teams in runs scored with 199--and that's after an 11-run outburst Tuesday night in Atlanta.
Trea Turner is enjoying an All-Star season, Ryan Zimmerman is excelling in a part-time role and Juan Soto is, well, Juan Soto, but their teammates are not producing. Free-agent signees Josh Bell and Kyle Schwarber's contributions have been minimal.
Fine, you say. The Nationals have built their foundation around starting pitching for the past decade. True, but their $600 million Big Three (Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin) are a combined 8-10 through approximately the first third of the season.
Strasburg continues to be the ultimate red flag. The 2019 World Series MVP has pitched just 26 2/3 innings in the past 19 months, with one win (and multiple MRIs) to show for it.
He missed most of the forgettable 2020 season after undergoing carpal tunnel surgery on his pitching hand and has yet to regain his signature velocity. Nearly 33, he spent time on the injured list earlier this season, and even before leaving Tuesday's game in the second inning after taking a line drive off his hand, he couldn't get loose.
As Zimmerman told reporters Tuesday night: "We know what Stephen can be, and we know we need that guy if we're going to get where we want to go this year."
Is it possible that Strasburg's excessive workload of the 2019 postseason put too much strain on an often fragile body that has already undergone Tommy John surgery? In any case, the $240 million contract extension he signed after the World Series could turn out to be as bad a deal as Scherzer's $217 million free agent contract was a brilliant one.
Speaking of Scherzer, his deal expires after this season. He's holding batters to a career-low .178 average and is averaging 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings, so he clearly has plenty left in the tank at age 36. But he's just 4-4 despite a 2.34 ERA in his walk year. As much as he loves D.C., might he decide his best hope for another ring lies elsewhere?
That's a decision for Mike Rizzo and the Lerner family to make after the season, along with potential huge new deals for Turner and Soto that will chart the franchise's short-term future. Will Strasburg's deal hamstring the team's ability to pay market value?
The Nationals have looked wise in the contract extensions they didn't give; Jordan Zimmermann and Ian Desmond struggled mightily after leaving, and Bryce Harper and Anthony Rendon haven't exactly torn it up in their new homes.
Still, the focus is on who's still in D.C., and with a few exceptions, they are not producing.
The Nationals are approaching a dangerous pivot point. As was the case in 2019, there's enough talent and time to rebound, especially in a mediocre division.
But it needs to happen soon. Don't forget that the Nationals' depleted farm system was judged baseball's worst (as the Fredericksburg Nationals' struggles reflect).
One bad season in strange circumstances can be rationalized away. A second is in danger of becoming a trend--one that could cost jobs.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443