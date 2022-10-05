STEVE DeSHAZO: Nats have pieces to rebuild, but patience will be most important

Any construction project requires two important elements: patience and a solid foundation. That's important for Washington Nationals fans to remember as what was optimistically labeled a "reboot" enters its fourth year.

Mercifully, the Nationals' interminable 2022 season ended Wednesday evening with baseball's worst record and only modest optimism. The only real positives is that the team has a few important building blocks.

Aside from pitching—which is now a huge weakness for Washington after a decade of strength—the traditional key for building a contender is to be strong up the middle.

And the Nationals' two best position players are catcher Keibert Ruiz and shortstop C.J. Abrams, both young and under team control for the next several seasons. Their top draft picks the past two years, shortstop Brady House and outfielder Elijah Green, also fit the profile.

That formula was central to the resurgence of the Baltimore Orioles, who have Adley Rustchman behind the plate and Gunnar Henderson at short. It took the O's five full years to rebuild, but they should enter 2023 with more optimism than any team that doesn't have a $200 million payroll.

If the Nationals hope for a similar renaissance, it will center around Ruiz and Abrams (the key assets acquired in the past two trade-deadline selloffs), as well as several other youngsters. That has to include 2023's first-round draft choice.

Drafting Stephen Strasburg and Bryce Harper No. 1 overall in consecutive years (2009-10) accelerated the Nationals' original construction. For the first time, though, the indignity of finishing last doesn't guarantee Mike Rizzo the first draft pick next summer, merely one of the first three choices. Rizzo can't afford to miss on that one; his history of first-round draft picks since Anthony Rendon in 2011 has been shaky at best.

House (2021) and Green (2022) snapped a streak of five straight first-round picks spent on pitchers, none of whom have yet to make an impact in the majors.

Cade Cavalli, 2020's No. 1 choice, exceled in the minors before making his big-league debut in August. Jackson Rutledge (2019) was dominant in Fredericksburg over the final half of the 2022 season, but he's still a long way from the show.

Those two, along with Josiah Gray and Jarlin Susana, acquired along with Abrams in the Juan Soto trade, figure to be a big part of the Nationals' future rotation. They'll need to be, since neither Stephen Strasburg nor Patrick Corbin seems to have much left in the tank. It seems increasingly likely that the bill has come due for their 2019 postseason workload.

Rizzo sounded pessimistic on Tuesday when discussing Strasburg's future, calling it "a big question mark." It seems increasingly likely that he's thrown his last big-league pitch, as the strain of a decade of hard throwing has taken a massive toll. Corbin seems healthier, but he has lost velocity and led the majors with 19 losses this season.

Those two will cost the Nationals a combined $58 million over each of the next two seasons, with no guarantee of performance in return. That will severely limit Rizzo's ability to seek high-profile free agents, unless potential new ownership decides to break the bank. Remember, it was the $126 million signing of Jayson Werth in 2012 that jump-started the Nationals' ascension.

So Rizzo will largely have to play his current hand. That's good news for first baseman Joey Meneses, who has been a pleasant revelation as a 30-year-old rookie. It means opportunities for minor-league outfielders Robert Hassell III and James Wood, who will get their chance sooner than later.

And it requires patience. Lots and lots of patience.