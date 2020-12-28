STEVE DeSHAZO: Neither Haskins, Rivera escaped unscathed from Washington's dysfunction

No matter your rooting interest, you have to hope Haskins learns from this ordeal and rededicates himself for the next chance he’ll clearly get. It likely will come as a backup, as Griffin has become in Baltimore or Marcus Mariota in Las Vegas, but it will give him a chance to grow personally and professionally outside the spotlight.

As for Rivera, Sunday night’s showdown in Philadelphia comes one year and one day after he arrived with a mandate to change a dysfunctional franchise’s on-field fortunes and off-field toxic culture.

No one expected it to be quick or easy, and it hasn’t been. Rivera has endured treatment for squamous cell cancer and an investigation into the team’s alleged systemic sexual harassment that predated his arrival, as well as a pandemic and a quarterback carousel.

The team’s 6–9 record is likely better than anyone (including Rivera) expected. A chance to win arguably the weakest division in modern NFL history is an unexpected bonus.

But last week’s decision to pardon Haskins while Smith recovered from a calf injury suggested that Rivera’s priorities may not be quite as strict as he would like us to think they are. Most coaches are willing to bend their rules for players who can help them win. (See Bill Parcells and Lawrence Taylor.)

Clearly, Haskins couldn’t deliver and wasn’t worth the grief. Better late than never, but let’s not pretend that anyone comes out of this mess looking good.

