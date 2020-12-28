STEVE DeSHAZO: Neither Haskins, Rivera escaped unscathed from Washington's dysfunction

Unlike Duane Haskins Jr., we learned several things during the quarterback’s brief stay in D.C. As with most things associated with the Washington Football Team, it was a mixed bag that leans to the negative.
We learned that Haskins never took his job or his responsibilities as seriously as he should have. He’s hardly the first entitled 23-year-old who was accustomed to success and adulation, but rare is the athlete who doesn’t have to overcome adversity. The successful ones respond by buckling down.
We discovered that Ron Rivera really is in charge of this team. You don’t release the incumbent starting quarterback who was hand-picked by a hands-on owner in the first round just 18 months earlier without some confidence that you won’t be the next to receive a pink slip. That’s a positive for the team’s massive rebuilding project, on and off the field.
But we also learned that if Haskins had performed better, he’d unquestionably still be employed. And while that’s also not unique, it’s a bit troubling for a franchise that seems to drag even the best people into its muck.
Rivera should have cut ties with Haskins a week ago, after video surfaced of his maskless postgame party that violated NFL coronavirus protocols and the coach’s own disciplinary rules. Instead, Rivera gave Haskins an undeserved third chance—ostensibly because he showed contrition, but more likely because he represented his team’s best chance to beat Carolina on Sunday.
When that didn’t happen—Haskins played terribly and journeyman Taylor Heinicke provided a too-little, too-late spark—Rivera finally, unsurprisingly, pulled the plug.
You could read between the lines Sunday evening when Rivera was asked what he expected from Haskins this week. His one-word answer: “Improvement.” Translation: I’m tired of talking about him.
The coach was correct Monday in stating that the split was best for both parties. Haskins gets his first real wakeup call after a benching and slaps on the wrist for two COVID-19 protocol breaches, and the team has shed its biggest distraction entering a win-or-else game at Philadelphia this Sunday night.
Still, no one emerges unscathed; not Rivera, not his team and certainly not Haskins, whose name and reputation are in danger of joining those of Ryan Leaf, JaMarcus Russell and Robert Griffin III.
Haskins couldn’t have asked for a better role model than Alex Smith, who rehabbed diligently to return to the field less than two years after nearly losing his leg on the same field where Haskins struggled. Not only is Smith’s work ethic remarkable; he has a history of unselfishly mentoring young quarterbacks like Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Mahomes who could and did take his job.
Haskins also could have emulated his friend and teammate Chase Young, who inherited the team captain’s role that was stripped from Haskins last week. Young has shared locker rooms with Haskins at Ohio State and Ashburn, but he exudes maturity, professionalism and competitiveness that his friend has yet to match.
No matter your rooting interest, you have to hope Haskins learns from this ordeal and rededicates himself for the next chance he’ll clearly get. It likely will come as a backup, as Griffin has become in Baltimore or Marcus Mariota in Las Vegas, but it will give him a chance to grow personally and professionally outside the spotlight.
As for Rivera, Sunday night’s showdown in Philadelphia comes one year and one day after he arrived with a mandate to change a dysfunctional franchise’s on-field fortunes and off-field toxic culture.
No one expected it to be quick or easy, and it hasn’t been. Rivera has endured treatment for squamous cell cancer and an investigation into the team’s alleged systemic sexual harassment that predated his arrival, as well as a pandemic and a quarterback carousel.
The team’s 6–9 record is likely better than anyone (including Rivera) expected. A chance to win arguably the weakest division in modern NFL history is an unexpected bonus.
But last week’s decision to pardon Haskins while Smith recovered from a calf injury suggested that Rivera’s priorities may not be quite as strict as he would like us to think they are. Most coaches are willing to bend their rules for players who can help them win. (See Bill Parcells and Lawrence Taylor.)
Clearly, Haskins couldn’t deliver and wasn’t worth the grief. Better late than never, but let’s not pretend that anyone comes out of this mess looking good.
