STEVE DeSHAZO: Nets' trio must merge talent and egos to succeed

JOE HARRIS should be the first Brooklyn Net on the practice court each day and the last one off, taking as many shots as he can.
He certainly isn’t going to get many during games.
The former University of Virginia standout has carved himself a nice niche in the NBA, averaging a career-high 14.5 points per game last season and matching that figure through the first 13 games of this one.
But Wednesday’s news that the Nets acquired reigning NBA scoring leader James Harden from Houston changes the dynamic of a team with dreams of winning the Eastern Conference--and alters the role of complementary players like Harris.
Harden joins Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the league’s highest-profile team east of L.A., one that now dreams of a run of success similar to the one LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh cobbled together in Miami.
But can it work? Let’s just say that Steve Nash--himself a former MVP who has all of 13 games of experience as a coach--has his work cut out for him.
In 2018-19--the last season all three were healthy--Harden averaged 24.5 field goal attempts per game in Houston. Irving averaged 18.5 in Boston, Durant 17.7 for Golden State. That’s a combined 61 attempts per game--not including drives or jumpers that resulted in foul shots.
Can three ball-dominant players coexist and succeed? It’s possible, but it won’t come without work, communication and sacrifice. We’ll see if the Nets’ new triumvirate is capable of that.
Perhaps Nash is uniquely qualified to emphasize the values of shared success, though. In 2004-05, the first of his two MVP seasons in Phoenix, he averaged more assists (11.5) than shot attempts (11.4) per game, likely making him the only MVP who could say that.
The Heat’s cavalcade of stars worked because James, Wade and Bosh all checked their egos. The key was Wade, who had led Miami to the 2006 NBA title and was the team’s unquestioned star, but ceded that title to James.
Wade led the NBA in scoring (30.2) in 2008-09 and averaging 26.6 points and 19.6 shot attempts the next season Then James and Bosh arrived, and Wade saw his individual numbers decline in each of the next four years. They bottomed out (if you want to call it that) at 19 points and 14.1 shots per game in 2013-14, James’ final season in Miami.
Bosh saw similar declines. He averaged 24 points for Toronto in 2008-09 and dropped each successive season in Miami, down to 16.2 in 2013-14. James’ dips were less substantial, but he’s arguably a better passer than shooter.
Yet the Heat made four straight NBA Finals and won two titles, largely because their three stars placed team success over individual accolades.
Can the Nets’ trio do the same?
Durant, a four-time NBA scoring leader in Oklahoma City, famously left the Thunder to join Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in Golden State in search of a title. The Warriors won two rings (and might have claimed a third in 2018-19 if Durant and Thompson hadn’t been injured in the playoffs) before Durant decided to come east.
Like Nash, the Warriors’ Steve Kerr and the Heat’s Eric Spoelstra had little NBA coaching experience. But Nash had won three NBA titles as a player, and Spoelstra had learned from hall of famer Pat Riley.
Nash suddenly has three megatalented but headstrong players at his disposal. All three are accustomed to taking the big shots and being their team’s big man.
Irving, who was drafted No. 1 overall by the Cavaliers two seasons after James left for Miami, famously wanted out of Cleveland after James returned because he didn’t like playing second fiddle. Harden was Durant’s teammate in Oklahoma City, but the Thunder couldn’t afford to pay Harden market value with Durant and Russell Westbrook on the payroll.
Nash must try to meld three huge egos--along with role players like Harris and Spencer Dinwiddie, whose numbers are likely to decline--in the nation’s biggest media market. And unless the NBA changes the rules, there’s still only one ball.
It will be fascinating to watch.
