STEVE DeSHAZO: Nets' trio must merge talent and egos to succeed

Can three ball-dominant players coexist and succeed? It’s possible, but it won’t come without work, communication and sacrifice. We’ll see if the Nets’ new triumvirate is capable of that.

Perhaps Nash is uniquely qualified to emphasize the values of shared success, though. In 2004-05, the first of his two MVP seasons in Phoenix, he averaged more assists (11.5) than shot attempts (11.4) per game, likely making him the only MVP who could say that.

The Heat’s cavalcade of stars worked because James, Wade and Bosh all checked their egos. The key was Wade, who had led Miami to the 2006 NBA title and was the team’s unquestioned star, but ceded that title to James.

Wade led the NBA in scoring (30.2) in 2008-09 and averaging 26.6 points and 19.6 shot attempts the next season Then James and Bosh arrived, and Wade saw his individual numbers decline in each of the next four years. They bottomed out (if you want to call it that) at 19 points and 14.1 shots per game in 2013-14, James’ final season in Miami.

Bosh saw similar declines. He averaged 24 points for Toronto in 2008-09 and dropped each successive season in Miami, down to 16.2 in 2013-14. James’ dips were less substantial, but he’s arguably a better passer than shooter.