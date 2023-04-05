Maybe the fact that its teams huddle before almost every play should be the first clue that there are things the NFL doesn’t want us to know about.

Keeping the opponent guessing about run or pass is one thing. But arguably the world’s highest-profile professional league sure seems to have its dirty little secrets.

Sure, we get weekly point spreads and mandatory injury reports. Those are means to an end, though, for a league that has fully embraced legalized gambling more tightly than a Watt or Bosa brother wraps up a quarterback.

But why did the league effectively “catch and kill” (to use another term in the news recently) attorney Mary Beth Wilkerson’s investigation into two decades of alleged malfeasance by Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder?

Why have zero teams — many of which are in desperate need of a franchise quarterback — even reached out to former MVP Lamar Jackson, even after the Baltimore Ravens gave him a limited franchise tag which allows him to negotiate with all interested parties?

Why has the league been in a state of denial over the long-term effects of concussions?

And why, in a league filled with predominantly Black players, been so loath to hire minority head coaches — even with a Rooney Rule that contain enough loopholes to lasso a Texas steer?

The easy answer — and until someone rebuts it with some hard evidence, the most logical one — is that all of this is bad for business.

Commissioner Roger Goodell — who’s currently negotiating an extension to his contract, which pays him a reported $40 million annually — has spoken often about “protecting the shield.” In layman’s terms, that means bolstering the league’s reputation.

Every corporation (or person, for that matter) encounters some bumps in the road. Good leaders face them and take action, even if it means occasional bad press.

Goodell actually works for the NFL’s 32 team owners, whose No. 1 priority is their financial bottom line. This group, composed almost entirely of wealthy White men, are accustomed to getting their way and generally don’t like taking no for an answer.

So despite the obvious evidence that Snyder ruined the team he grew up rooting for, Goodell has done everything possible to shield him from blame. (The fact that Snyder reportedly wants a guarantee from indemnity if he sells and has tried to dig up dirt on his peers probably factors into that decision.)

Despite his worst efforts, though, Snyder hasn’t seemed to devalue his franchise, which figures to fetch a record $6 billion or more on the open market. Everyone — especially long-suffering D.C. fans — is anxiously rooting for a sale, which would spark a parade bigger than any that followed the team’s three Super Bowl wins.

Again, though, news has been slow in coming and relies on intrepid reporting by largely underfunded news outlets. Stay tuned — but don’t hold your breath.

That’s also good advice for Jackson, who seems to be getting the Colin Kaepernick treatment despite a sparkling résumé and an in-demand skill set.

Yes, he’s been injury-prone, missing a combined 11 games in the past two seasons. That should give most teams pause when it comes to guaranteed money, which can hamstring a franchise if its highest-paid player is sidelined.

Still, the Panthers, Jets, Colts, Commanders Falcons, Texans, Titans — and yes, the Ravens, if Jackson leaves — all have quarterback issues. There are some talented young ones available in the draft, and Aaron Rodgers is still trying to negotiate his way to New York.

But isn’t it worth at least talking to a former MVP who’s still in his prime? There’s no reports of any franchise even reaching out to Jackson.

As one national NFL writer recently opined, the fact that Jackson represents himself in contract negotiations may not help his cause. But like Kaepernick before him, Jackson seems to have a pretty strong case for a collusion claim.

His lawyers may have to get in line behind those representing former Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who’s leading a lawsuit charging the NFL with racial discrimination in it hiring practices.

Those are the kinds of things that often happen when you shy away from transparency.