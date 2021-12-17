STEVE DeSHAZO: NFL's COVID postponements don't offer a level playing field

AUDIBLES ARE a necessary part of a football game plan. If a quarterback gets to the line of scrimmage and doesn’t like the defense he sees, he can change a play at the last second.
That’s exactly what the NFL did on Friday when it postponed three games involving the teams most affected by COVID-19: Las Vegas at Cleveland until Monday and Washington at Philadelphia and Seattle at the L.A. Rams until Tuesday.
As of Friday morning, Washington had 21 players (including its top two quarterbacks and most of its defensive line) on its COVID-19 Reserve list. The Rams’ list numbered 25, and Cleveland’s was at 13, including starting quarterback Baker Mayfield and offensive linemen Wyatt Teller and Jedrick Willis.
While health concerns should be the league’s highest priority, the postponements only reinforce the idea that Roger Goodell’s league does what it wants, when it wants, and prioritizes money over fairness.
Back in July, the NFL made clear its position on the coronavirus. After postponing 32 games a year ago but cancelling none, the league had no intention of doing so in 2021. With vaccines strongly encouraged but not mandated, the NFL said that all games would go on as scheduled, and teams that couldn’t field a full roster would be subject to forfeits.
That mandate lasted only slightly longer than Urban Meyer’s tenure in Jacksonville.
Let’s be clear. No one wants another shutdown, and the NFL certainly doesn’t want to suffer more of the financial losses it suffered without fans in the stands for most games in 2020.
The league and its myriad gambling partners also want integrity of competition—not a repeat of last year’s debacle, when the COVID-stricken Denver Broncos had to start rookie defensive back Kendall Hinton at quarterback in a 31–3 loss to New Orleans.
COVID-19 is not just the NFL’s problem. The new, highly contagious omicron variant is spreading rapidly, and the delta variant is still not under control. The NBA and NHL already have postponed games, and there are ominous predictions of widespread cases in the early months of 2022—especially after the holiday travel season.
So let’s reiterate that safety should trump all. That said, the NFL prides itself on parity, but Friday’s edict smacks of favoritism.
Every team knew the rules before the season began. And while even the most diligent behavior (vaccination, masking, social distancing) doesn’t guarantee success, spread comes from carelessness more often than not. A locker room is composed of human beings with differing opinions, egos and beliefs.
Washington coach Ron Rivera, a cancer survivor, essentially had to plead with his players to get vaccinated before training camp. Most, but not all, did.
One who didn’t was defensive end Montez Sweat, who appears to be the team’s Patient Zero. Just as his broken jaw had healed in time for him to return to action last week, he went on the COVID-19 list. It’s likely not a coincidence that many of his fellow defensive linemen later joined him.
The list soon included many teammates at other positions, including Washington’s top two quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen. Had Washington’s game not been postponed, Rivera would have had to start Garrett Gilbert, signed Friday off New England’s practice squad, or a first-year pro Kyle Shurmer or Jordan Ta’amu, neither of whom was on the roster a week ago.
Not an ideal situation for a 6–7 team trying desperately to hold on to the NFC’s final playoff spot.
Now, thanks to a new rule allowing fully vaccinated players to come off the COVID list with one negative test, Heinicke or Allen may be eligible to play Tuesday. Same with Jonathan Allen, Kendall Fuller, Kamryn Curl and several other starters.
Is that fair to the Eagles, who had two players on the COVID-19 list on Friday and are competing with Washington for a playoff spot? Sure doesn’t seem so.
Just ask Philadelphia safety Rodney McLeod, who tweeted: “So we have to suffer, and compromise our schedule because of another teams mistake. Make it make sense! smh.”
As we have discussed before, one player’s actions—a cornerback biting on a double move or a running back’s whiff on a blitzing linebacker—can sink his entire team’s chances. Similarly, one bad decision (or some simple bad luck) can put an organization at a huge disadvantage.
A week from now, if COVID keeps spreading, this could all be moot and the NFL may have to pause its season. For now, though, the playing field doesn’t seem to be level.
