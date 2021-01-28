STEVE DeSHAZO: NFL's minority coaches are hitting a glass ceiling

Nine days from now, Eric Bieniemy and Todd Bowles will match wits on the NFL’s biggest stage.
Bowles, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defensive coordinator, will try to prevent Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs from winning a second straight Super Bowl. Bieniemy, the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator, will team up with head coach Andy Reid to put Mahomes in position to shine.
That sort of platform often serves as a launching point for assistant coaches’ careers, leading to jobs as head coaches elsewhere. For Bieniemy and Bowles, though, there are no openings left after the Houston Texans filled the league’s final vacancy Thursday by hiring Baltimore Ravens assistant David Culley.
Seven teams had vacancies when the regular season ended on Jan. 3. Culley, who has 18 years of NFL experience as an assistant, is the only Black man hired for a top job, although the New York Jets did make Robert Saleh the first Muslim head coach in league history.
Culley’s hiring is a small victory for the Fritz Pollard Alliance, which persuaded the NFL to fortify its so-called “Rooney Rule,” requiring teams to interview minority candidates for any head coach, coordinator or general manager opening. The league offered supplemental draft picks as an incentive (or bribe) to teams that hired minorities.
The effects have been minimal. Culley will become just the NFL’s third Black head coach, joining Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin and Miami’s Brian Flores. The only other minorities in charge are Saleh and Washington’s Ron Rivera, who has a Hispanic heritage. In a league with 70 percent Black players, that’s inexcusable.
Believe it or not, Washington--the last NFL team to integrate its roster in the 1960s--has become downright progressive. Besides Rivera, the team has a Black president (Jason Wright) and GM (Martin Mayhew), and made Jennifer King the NFL’s first Black female full-time position coach. It may have taken multiple lawsuits to get Dan Snyder’s team there, but there you go.
There are only 32 head coaching jobs available, and no amount of prodding can force a team to hire anyone. Some teams merely go through the formality of interviewing minorities before choosing their favorite--as Jacksonville did with Urban Meyer, a wildly successful former college coach who has no NFL experience.
Bieniemy reportedly was on the Texans’ short list of candidates. So was Jim Caldwell, who owns a 62-50 record as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions, but was fired after a 9-7 mark in Detroit, that franchise’s last winning season.
But the Texans also interviewed Josh McCown, their 41-year-old backup quarterback who has no coaching experience at any level.
Bieniemy has been an internet rumor mill darling for the past three years, thanks to his work in making Mahomes a force of nature. Reid has vouched for Bieniemy’s readiness, and Reid’s coaching tree speaks for itself: former assistants John Harbaugh, Rivera, Doug Pederson, Sean McDermott, Bowles, Brad Childress and now Culley, the Chiefs’ receivers coach from 2013-16.
But Reid still calls the plays, which might hurt Bieniemy’s candidacy for a job elsewhere. (A similar situation didn’t prevent the Eagles from hiring former Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni, who deferred to Frank Reich on game days, over in-house minority candidate Duce Staley.)
In a perverse twist, the success of Bieniemy and Bowles may have worked against them. The NFL mandates tight windows for interviewing assistant coaches of teams still alive in the playoffs, and the Texans couldn’t talk to Bieniemy until Feb. 8, the day after the Super Bowl.
Still, if a team truly wants someone, it will wait for him, regardless of his demographic. The Texans may have felt pressure to make a choice to mitigate the damage after news broke that disgruntled quarterback Deshaun Watson had asked for a trade.
But it means that other qualified minority candidates like Bieniemy and Bowles (who spend three years as head coach of the dysfunctional Jets) will have to wait at least another year for a chance that might never come.
}“I’m glad I have [Bieniemy], but I’m not so glad I have him,” Reid said Thursday. “I was really hoping that he would have an opportunity to take one of these jobs.”
Either Bieniemy or Bowles (and Byron Leftwich, the Bucs’ offensive coordinator) will leave Tampa next Sunday with a Super Bowl ring. They all deserved a shot at a head coaching job as well.
