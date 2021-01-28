STEVE DeSHAZO: NFL's minority coaches are hitting a glass ceiling

But Reid still calls the plays, which might hurt Bieniemy’s candidacy for a job elsewhere. (A similar situation didn’t prevent the Eagles from hiring former Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni, who deferred to Frank Reich on game days, over in-house minority candidate Duce Staley.)

In a perverse twist, the success of Bieniemy and Bowles may have worked against them. The NFL mandates tight windows for interviewing assistant coaches of teams still alive in the playoffs, and the Texans couldn’t talk to Bieniemy until Feb. 8, the day after the Super Bowl.

Still, if a team truly wants someone, it will wait for him, regardless of his demographic. The Texans may have felt pressure to make a choice to mitigate the damage after news broke that disgruntled quarterback Deshaun Watson had asked for a trade.

But it means that other qualified minority candidates like Bieniemy and Bowles (who spend three years as head coach of the dysfunctional Jets) will have to wait at least another year for a chance that might never come.

}“I’m glad I have [Bieniemy], but I’m not so glad I have him,” Reid said Thursday. “I was really hoping that he would have an opportunity to take one of these jobs.”

Either Bieniemy or Bowles (and Byron Leftwich, the Bucs’ offensive coordinator) will leave Tampa next Sunday with a Super Bowl ring. They all deserved a shot at a head coaching job as well.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.