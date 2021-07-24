STEVE DeSHAZO: NFL's vaccine policy should be a wakeup call to players

ASK ANY KICKER about his (or, occasionally, her) level of acceptance on a football team and you’ll invariably get the same answer: It depends on the success of my last field goal attempt.
Shank a 35-yarder at the gun after your teammates have shed blood, sweat and tears for three hours, and someone may put sriracha in the underwear in your locker after the game.
No team is stronger than its weakest link. And that’s why the NFL’s recent COVID-19 advisories should be an eye-opener to players who are hesitant to be vaccinated.
Last week, the league announced that teams will forfeit games and weekly paychecks if COVID-19 prevents them from playing on schedule this fall. On Saturday, it was reported that coronavirus protocols violators can be fined $14,650 for each offense.
That’s hitting players where they feel it most: in the wallet. Call them overpaid if you like, but when the average pro career is less than three years, losing even 1/17th of your salary hurts—especially when you have trainers, agents, accountants, nutritionists and other support people to pay. And if you cost your team (on or off the field), you won’t be very popular in the locker room.
We’ve seen a clear ideological divide over the vaccine—and a frightening increase in delta variant infections, almost exclusively in areas of the country with the lowest vaccination rates.
That division has carried over to the NFL. As training camps open around the country, two teams reportedly lagged under 50 percent of player vaccination rates as of a week ago: Washington and Indianapolis. That’s a troubling proposition for two teams whose playoff aspirations could be derailed by one bad decision by one employee.
Vaccination remains advised but optional for NFL players. It’s mandatory for so-called Tier I staff: coaches, scouts, front-office personnel and equipment managers. On Friday, two assistant coaches—the Vikings’ Rick Denison and the Patriots’ Cole Popovich—left their respective teams after refusing to take the shot.
Some players reacted angrily to the NFL’s policy. DeAndre Hopkins, the Arizona Cardinals’ All-Pro receiver, tweeted then deleted a post saying: “Never thought I would say this, but being in a position to hurt my team because I don’t want to partake in in the vaccine is making me question my future in the NFL.” After deleting it, he followed up with “Freedom?”
In his original tweet, Hopkins hit on the truth behind the NFL’s policy. Yes, this is a free country. But one person’s actions often affect many others.
Every coach in every sport strives to make his or her players accountable to each other. Some entire squads are forced to run wind sprints if one player fumbles, misses free throws or even shows up late. Why should it be different if one player spreads a debilitating virus to his teammates, costing them their health and a week or more of their livelihoods?
The NFL isn’t being intentionally punitive here. It’s protecting its own financial interests as well. Unplayed games will cost the league and its franchises millions in revenue. And after holding games in empty or scarcely filled stadiums last fall, owners want to collect every penny this fall.
Plus, the coronavirus—with a name that’s two years old—has been around for 18 months, and the vaccine for eight of them. We have solid evidence that the vaccine works overwhelmingly well, and that abstaining puts you (and those who are around you) at greater risk.
We all accept certain rules at work: dress codes, harassment policies, time schedules. Playing in the NFL is a privilege, not a right. If Hopkins does follow through on his original urge to walk away, the Cardinals will have a hard time finding a receiver as good as he is—but there won’t be a shortage of candidates willing to try.
In recent years, current and former NFL players have successfully sued for financial compensation tied to the violence inherent in their game. For a change, the league is now actually looking out for their health (as well as its own financial buoyancy).
The players should take advantage of that—and realize they (and we) are all in this together.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443