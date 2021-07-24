STEVE DeSHAZO: NFL's vaccine policy should be a wakeup call to players

ASK ANY KICKER about his (or, occasionally, her) level of acceptance on a football team and you’ll invariably get the same answer: It depends on the success of my last field goal attempt.

Shank a 35-yarder at the gun after your teammates have shed blood, sweat and tears for three hours, and someone may put sriracha in the underwear in your locker after the game.

No team is stronger than its weakest link. And that’s why the NFL’s recent COVID-19 advisories should be an eye-opener to players who are hesitant to be vaccinated.

Last week, the league announced that teams will forfeit games and weekly paychecks if COVID-19 prevents them from playing on schedule this fall. On Saturday, it was reported that coronavirus protocols violators can be fined $14,650 for each offense.

That’s hitting players where they feel it most: in the wallet. Call them overpaid if you like, but when the average pro career is less than three years, losing even 1/17th of your salary hurts—especially when you have trainers, agents, accountants, nutritionists and other support people to pay. And if you cost your team (on or off the field), you won’t be very popular in the locker room.