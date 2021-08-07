STEVE DeSHAZO: Olympics deserve at least a silver medal just for reaching finish line

IT MAY TAKE weeks after the last medal is handed out and the flame is extinguished before we can give the Tokyo Olympics a true final grade.
If the Games accelerate a spread of COVID-19’s delta variant around the world that results in more lockdowns, illness and death, it will be fair to question whether they should have been held at all. There’s always a substantial lag time that requires more patience than watching the Olympic marathon.
As the risky, pandemic-delayed extravaganza comes to a close this weekend, though, Tokyo seems to deserve at least a silver medal for making it to the finish line without any apparent disaster.
As always, there were a few glitches, a handful of positive tests. But in the absence of any impending catastrophes, the Tokyo Games deserve credit for overcoming some significant hurdles.
On Broadway they say the show must go on, and we all know why these games weren’t canceled: Money. The International Olympic Committee had invested too much and stood to lose billions, even after a one-year postponement. Despite rising COVID-19 rates in Japan and protests, it would have taken an apocalypse to shut things down.
And, by nearly all accounts, disaster was avoided. Not only did athletes and officials appear to stay remarkably safe (at least so far), their performances did not seem to suffer—despite quarantines, oppressive heat and the threat of a typhoon that barely missed downtown Tokyo.
We saw world records on the track in both 400-meter hurdles races—including a stunning effort by Norway’s Karsten Warholm that ranks up there with Bob Beamon’s 1968 long jump in the mind-boggling category.
We saw expected excellence from American swimmers like Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ladecky and the U.S. women’s basketball team, and surprising struggles from the U.S. women’s soccer team, which was stunned 3–0 by Sweden in its opening game and ended up with a disappointing bronze medal.
Then there was the men’s basketball squad, which looked vulnerable leading up to the Games and lost its Olympic opener to France. But thanks largely to Kevin Durant, the Americans regrouped and claimed their fourth straight gold medal, albeit in less-than-dominant fashion. Gone are the days when the U.S. can pick its team as you would a playground side and expect to roll past the vastly improved competition.
Speaking of which, these Games should serve as a wake-up call for the U.S. Olympic Committee when it comes to men’s sports. It was a disappointing week on the track for the U.S. men, who struggled in several events in which they were favored while their female counterparts shined. And while the U.S. led the way with nine wrestling medals, its men came home without a medal in volleyball and with just two in boxing,
As usual, there were feel-good sayonaras, such as Allyson Felix winning her record 11th career medal in the women’s 4x400 relay, and some not-so-happy exits, such as the likely finales of Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe from the soccer team.
If you’re not laser-focused on American athletes, there was plenty to celebrate. Hidilyn Diaz won the Philippines’ first-ever gold medal in women’s weight lifting and India javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra claimed what is inexplicably the first track and field gold medal for the world’s second-most populous nation.
Perhaps most significantly, Simone Biles made a stand for athletes and their mental health. Presented with the pressure of being the face of these Olympics, she shrugged off harsh criticism for her decision to withdraw from most of the gymnastics competition and seemed to be truly appreciate her bronze medal on the balance beam.
Best of all, there were tremendous shows of sportsmanship, such as high jumpers Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy joyously embracing after being declared co-gold medalists, or 800-meter runners Isaiah Jewett of the U.S. and Nijel Amos of Botswana jogging home together after colliding and falling on the backstretch.
Let’s hope those are the lasting memories of the 2021 Games—and not any worldwide suffering that results from them. If that’s the case, Tokyo may deserve a gold.
