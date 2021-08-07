STEVE DeSHAZO: Olympics deserve at least a silver medal just for reaching finish line

We saw world records on the track in both 400-meter hurdles races—including a stunning effort by Norway’s Karsten Warholm that ranks up there with Bob Beamon’s 1968 long jump in the mind-boggling category.

We saw expected excellence from American swimmers like Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ladecky and the U.S. women’s basketball team, and surprising struggles from the U.S. women’s soccer team, which was stunned 3–0 by Sweden in its opening game and ended up with a disappointing bronze medal.

Then there was the men’s basketball squad, which looked vulnerable leading up to the Games and lost its Olympic opener to France. But thanks largely to Kevin Durant, the Americans regrouped and claimed their fourth straight gold medal, albeit in less-than-dominant fashion. Gone are the days when the U.S. can pick its team as you would a playground side and expect to roll past the vastly improved competition.

Speaking of which, these Games should serve as a wake-up call for the U.S. Olympic Committee when it comes to men’s sports. It was a disappointing week on the track for the U.S. men, who struggled in several events in which they were favored while their female counterparts shined. And while the U.S. led the way with nine wrestling medals, its men came home without a medal in volleyball and with just two in boxing,