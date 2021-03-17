STEVE DeSHAZO: Pick with your brain, not your heart, while filling out your NCAA tournament bracket

Defense wins championships. That’s never a bad guideline to remember as you fill out your NCAA tournament bracket.

It’s never been more important than this year, though. Not only will participating teams try to stop rivals’ 3-point marksmen and power forwards in the paint, but they’ll need to guard against the most insidious opponent of all: the coronavirus.

That’s part of what makes this the most unpredictable tournament in memory. The last team to cut down the nets, Virginia, likely won’t be at full strength for its opener on Saturday evening (if the Cavaliers get there at all) due to a second COVID-19 pause.

Even if your heart tells you to, picking the Cavaliers to “repeat” (after last year’s tournament was canceled) isn’t wise. Assuming they do make it to Bloomington, Ind. tomorrow, they won’t have played or practiced in a week, and they might not have everyone available. In a tournament that rewards guard play--just ask Tony Bennett about his 2019 title team--the best players on this edition are in the frontcourt.

Beyond that, Virginia drew a first-round opponent (Ohio University) that features the best player most fans don’t know in Jason Preston, a versatile 6-foot-9 guard who’s a matchup dilemma even for Tony Bennett’s pack line defense.