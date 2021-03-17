STEVE DeSHAZO: Pick with your brain, not your heart, while filling out your NCAA tournament bracket

Defense wins championships. That’s never a bad guideline to remember as you fill out your NCAA tournament bracket.
It’s never been more important than this year, though. Not only will participating teams try to stop rivals’ 3-point marksmen and power forwards in the paint, but they’ll need to guard against the most insidious opponent of all: the coronavirus.
That’s part of what makes this the most unpredictable tournament in memory. The last team to cut down the nets, Virginia, likely won’t be at full strength for its opener on Saturday evening (if the Cavaliers get there at all) due to a second COVID-19 pause.
Even if your heart tells you to, picking the Cavaliers to “repeat” (after last year’s tournament was canceled) isn’t wise. Assuming they do make it to Bloomington, Ind. tomorrow, they won’t have played or practiced in a week, and they might not have everyone available. In a tournament that rewards guard play--just ask Tony Bennett about his 2019 title team--the best players on this edition are in the frontcourt.
Beyond that, Virginia drew a first-round opponent (Ohio University) that features the best player most fans don’t know in Jason Preston, a versatile 6-foot-9 guard who’s a matchup dilemma even for Tony Bennett’s pack line defense.
And if the Cavaliers do survive the Bobcats (and either Creighton or UCSB in the second round), they’ll likely face a Sweet 16 matchup with Gonzaga--the same undefeated team that steamrolled them 98-75 on Dec. 26, after their first COVID pause. If Virginia keeps the title, this run would be even more impressive than 2019’s.
So if not Virginia, who should you choose?
The odds don’t look promising for the region’s other entrants. Virginia Tech has overachieved all season, but the Hokies are also coming off a COVID pause and have played once since Feb. 7: a loss to North Carolina in the ACC tournament. The Hokies’ first opponent, Florida, is their mirror image: quick, balanced and adept at shooting 3-pointers.
VCU relies heavily on Atlantic 10 Conference player of the year “Bones” Hyland, and when he got in early foul trouble in the A-10 tournament final, the Rams fell behind St. Bonaventure and never caught up. A repeat against high-scoring Oregon could be similarly debilitating.
Georgetown caught lightning in a bottle in the Big East tournament (thanks in large part to top-seeded Villanova’s injury issues), but neither the Hoyas nor Maryland (which survived a brutal Big Ten schedule) have shown the consistency necessary to make a deep NCAA tournament run. Liberty plays great defense—coach Ritchie McKay is a Bennett disciple—but Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham can score on anyone.
So don’t expect much local representation in the Sweet 16.
To win your bracket pool, you’ll need some upsets. Ohio over fourth-seeded Virginia is a real possibility. A 12 seed always beats a 5 seed, and Winthrop (23–1) may actually be the betting favorite over Villanova, which has leaked oil since senior point guard Collin Gillespie tore his ACL.
Georgetown might replicate one more upset against fifth-seeded Colorado. And Texas Tech shouldn’t sleep on 11th-seeded Utah State, which has another player who could go from anonymous to heralded: junior center Neemius Queta, who averages 15.1 points, 10 rebounds and 3.2 blocked shots per game.
But stringing together four wins to reach the Sweet 16 is a challenge at any time, let alone in a pandemic. No. 1 seeds Gonzaga, Illinois and Baylor all look like good bets to stick around for a while.
The other No. 1 seed, Michigan, is also formidable, but the pick here is fourth-seeded Florida State, which might have won it all last year if the tournament hadn’t been canceled.
Gonzaga is trying to become the first unbeaten national champion since Indiana in 1976, and it will take quite a team to beat the ’Zags.
To quote Tom Cruise’s character in “Risky Business”: “Looks like University of Illinois.”
The Illini are deep, talented and have the requisite star guard in Ayo Dosunmu, who was named national player of the year by USA Today on Wednesday. He averages 20.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and five assists.
In an era of vanishing centers, Illinois also boasts 7-foot, 285-pound Kofi Cockburn, who reminds fans of a certain age of Darryl Dawkins. (Those fans also remember “Risky Business.”)
Cockburn will be a handful for anyone.
So will the Illini.
