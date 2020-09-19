STEVE DeSHAZO: Players should share the wealth in a college football season

What has changed are dwindling bank accounts that usually receive massive checks from ESPN or CBS this time of year.

That Big Ten’s decision left only one Power Five conference not attempting to play in the fall—and absolutely no one expects that the Pac 12 won’t be the next to change.

OK, college presidents, you’ve made your choice and decided you have to play, despite the many dangers. Now, acknowledge who bears the brunt of the danger and cut them a slice of the pie.

A big part of the Big Ten’s protocols will be daily coronavirus testing of football players, a service that’s not available to other students. They’ll also be on campus, while most of their peers, for better or worse, may be taking courses online.

That’s a good start, but it’s also an admission that tight ends and cornerbacks are there largely to make money for the schools and the league.

So give them a cut. If your athletic departments will go broke without them, they deserve their fare share. After all, they’re the ones risking potential long-term heart issues if they contract the virus.