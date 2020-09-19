STEVE DeSHAZO: Players should share the wealth in a college football season

THEY CAN’T have it both ways.
It’s understandable—and in a way, refreshing—that college administrators have admitted the financial (and in some cases, political) realities of the need for college football.
Entire athletic departments, and tens of thousands of ancillary jobs, rely on TV revenue. Missing an entire season—or postponing it to spring—because of the coronavirus pandemic could have dire monetary results.
But making that Faustian deal means conceding that the players whose health are being put at risk aren’t simply “student–athletes,” to use the NCAA’s favorite antiquated term. They’re employees, revenue producers. And they should be compensated with more than just a scholarship.
This past week, the Big Ten finally caved to pressure from athletes, coaches, fans and even President Trump and called a reverse play. After voting in July to postpone the season until the spring, the league’s presidents unanimously decided to kick off an eight-game season before Halloween. (That’s appropriate, since everyone should still be wearing masks at the time,)
Aside from some progress in rapid testing, not much has changed medically in two months. (Ask Virginia Tech, which has seen one game postponed by a COVD-19 breakout on its own campus and one by a spike at N.C. State, how easy it is to prepare a team in a pandemic.)
What has changed are dwindling bank accounts that usually receive massive checks from ESPN or CBS this time of year.
That Big Ten’s decision left only one Power Five conference not attempting to play in the fall—and absolutely no one expects that the Pac 12 won’t be the next to change.
OK, college presidents, you’ve made your choice and decided you have to play, despite the many dangers. Now, acknowledge who bears the brunt of the danger and cut them a slice of the pie.
A big part of the Big Ten’s protocols will be daily coronavirus testing of football players, a service that’s not available to other students. They’ll also be on campus, while most of their peers, for better or worse, may be taking courses online.
That’s a good start, but it’s also an admission that tight ends and cornerbacks are there largely to make money for the schools and the league.
So give them a cut. If your athletic departments will go broke without them, they deserve their fare share. After all, they’re the ones risking potential long-term heart issues if they contract the virus.
Despite bills in several states, the Power Five conferences have been working to limit athletes’ ability to cash in on their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL). And that money wouldn’t even be coming out of the schools’ coffers.
Yes, paying college athletes is a nuanced subject that could lead to a slippery slope. If you’re an All-American swimmer, wouldn’t you be upset if your school’s football or basketball players are cashing checks during losing seasons?
But in a year like no other than any of us have seen, the rules have to be re-examined. Isn’t it better to share the wealth with those primarily responsible for generating it than to have no revenue at all?
Anyone who enjoys sports is rooting for football to succeed at all levels. College administrators have determined they can’t live without it.
That decision comes with a price tag. Let’s hope it’s merely a financial one.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!