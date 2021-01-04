STEVE DeSHAZO: Playoff-bound Washington Football Team gladly accepts gifts

Apparently, the season of giving didn’t end just because the calendar switched to 2021. And the Washington Football Team won’t look a gift horse in the mouth.

Sunday night’s 20–14 win over the flightless Philadelphia Eagles earned Washington a dubious NFC East title, if no style points. If Daniel Snyder springs for rings to commemorate the unlikely achievement, they should feature cubic zirconia stones instead of diamonds, since all it took was a 7–9 record to achieve it.

Still, coach Ron Rivera was completely correct when on Monday, after (hopefully) a decent night’s sleep, he told reporters: “Apparently, that’s what everybody wants me to do, is apologize for winning. I’m not going to, because you play the game as it’s set up.”

Rivera didn’t ask Eagles coach Doug Pederson, whose team had already been eliminated from playoff contention, to field what looked like a junior varsity squad. Rivera couldn’t control the fact that Pederson deactivated his $128 million quarterback, Carson Wentz, before the game, then pulled his starter, Jalen Hurts, who had struggled throwing in rainy conditions but had run for two touchdowns in the first three quarters.