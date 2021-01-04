STEVE DeSHAZO: Playoff-bound Washington Football Team gladly accepts gifts

Apparently, the season of giving didn’t end just because the calendar switched to 2021. And the Washington Football Team won’t look a gift horse in the mouth.
Sunday night’s 20–14 win over the flightless Philadelphia Eagles earned Washington a dubious NFC East title, if no style points. If Daniel Snyder springs for rings to commemorate the unlikely achievement, they should feature cubic zirconia stones instead of diamonds, since all it took was a 7–9 record to achieve it.
Still, coach Ron Rivera was completely correct when on Monday, after (hopefully) a decent night’s sleep, he told reporters: “Apparently, that’s what everybody wants me to do, is apologize for winning. I’m not going to, because you play the game as it’s set up.”
Rivera didn’t ask Eagles coach Doug Pederson, whose team had already been eliminated from playoff contention, to field what looked like a junior varsity squad. Rivera couldn’t control the fact that Pederson deactivated his $128 million quarterback, Carson Wentz, before the game, then pulled his starter, Jalen Hurts, who had struggled throwing in rainy conditions but had run for two touchdowns in the first three quarters.
And Snyder might want to send a fruit basket to the feckless Nate Sudfeld, who replaced Hurts and did more to help Washington’s fortunes in one quarter than he did in an entire 2016 season as a backup in D.C. Sudfeld went 5 for 12 passing for 32 yards, with an interception and a lost fumble on a low snap.
There’s no guarantee that Hurts would have engineered a better outcome for Philadelphia, but Pederson’s in-game switcheroo certainly seemed designed to improve his team’s draft position than to win the game. (The Eagles will now pick sixth, with a better chance at a quarterback if they want one, instead of ninth had they won.) Pederson’s move also wouldn’t have made sense if he hadn’t been assured he won’t be fired after a 4–11–1 season.
None of that is Rivera’s fault. Neither is the fact that Washington’s first-round playoff opponent, Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, may not have their top receiver when they visit FedEx Field Saturday night.
Mike Evans, the only man in NFL history to begin his career with seven straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons, injured his left knee in Sunday’s victory over Atlanta. An MRI reportedly revealed no structural damage, but Evans is unlikely to be at full dominating strength on Saturday night (if he plays at all).
That’s another unexpected boost for Washington--even if Evans’ likely replacement would be Antonio Brown, who strung together seven 1,000-yard seasons for Pittsburgh between 2011 or 2018. Oh, and Brady also has Rob Gronkowski and Chris Godwin as potential targets.
Still, Rivera will take any edge his rebuilding team can get. And while the NFL likely scheduled Saturday’s game in prime time to showcase Brady, Rivera’s team has a puncher’s chance because of its potentially fearsome pass rush.
Any quarterback struggles with angry, 280-pound defensive linemen in his face, and Brady is no exception. In fact, he could be Exhibit A. The New York Giants foiled Brady in two Super Bowls by limiting his time to throw.
A year ago, in his 20th and final season in New England, Brady’s passer rating under pressure was a modest 51.2, according to Pro Football Focus. This year, at age 43, he thrived in Bruce Arians’ system, throwing 40 touchdown passes and posting an overall passer rating of 102.2, his highest in three years. But under pressure, Brady has thrown more interceptions (five) than touchdown passes (four).
That’s probably why the Bucs traded up a spot to draft left tackle Tristan Wirfs last spring to protect Brady’s blind side. Wirfs lived up to expectations, but his likely matchup with Chase Young and/or Montez Sweat on Saturday night will play a key role in Washington’s upset chances.
Young probably didn’t do himself or his team any favors by chanting, “We want Tom,” while leaving the field late Sunday night. Like Michael Jordan before him, Brady thrives on perceived slights and challenges.
Few expected Washington to get this far, and fewer still give Rivera’s team much hope to win Saturday night. But after a trying season, Riverboat Ron’s playing with house money, and he’s not going down without a fight.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443