STEVE DeSHAZO: Plenty is at stake for Washington Sunday night

THE WORLD will little note, nor long remember, who won the wretched NFC East title in an eminently forgettable 2020 season—especially if Tom Brady throws half a dozen touchdown passes against that team in the first round of the playoffs next weekend.

And even if the Washington Football Team proves itself the least of four evils by beating Philadelphia Sunday night to claim the NFL’s relegation division, it doesn’t portend a lengthy postseason stay.

Still, there’s plenty at stake tonight in what’s essentially a playoff game for a franchise that has taken the fun out of dysfunction for the past two decades.

Yes, a victory would make Washington (6–9) just the third NFL team to capture a division with a losing record—and would make Ron Rivera the only coach to do it twice. (His 2014 Carolina Panthers claimed the NFC South at 7–8–1.) And yes, the pundits would enjoy mocking them for the next few days.

But someone has to win the Division of Misfit Toys. Isn’t it preferable to be the best of the JVs than just another also-ran?