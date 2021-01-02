STEVE DeSHAZO: Plenty is at stake for Washington Sunday night

THE WORLD will little note, nor long remember, who won the wretched NFC East title in an eminently forgettable 2020 season—especially if Tom Brady throws half a dozen touchdown passes against that team in the first round of the playoffs next weekend.
And even if the Washington Football Team proves itself the least of four evils by beating Philadelphia Sunday night to claim the NFL’s relegation division, it doesn’t portend a lengthy postseason stay.
Still, there’s plenty at stake tonight in what’s essentially a playoff game for a franchise that has taken the fun out of dysfunction for the past two decades.
Yes, a victory would make Washington (6–9) just the third NFL team to capture a division with a losing record—and would make Ron Rivera the only coach to do it twice. (His 2014 Carolina Panthers claimed the NFC South at 7–8–1.) And yes, the pundits would enjoy mocking them for the next few days.
But someone has to win the Division of Misfit Toys. Isn’t it preferable to be the best of the JVs than just another also-ran?
Almost exactly a year ago, many observers (including this one) questioned why Rivera would volunteer for such a hopeless cause as leading a once-proud franchise with one playoff victory and two division titles this century. The operative comparison was turning around a leaking aircraft carrier. Dealing with his own squamous cell cancer was clearly the highest priority, but his team’s culture was toxic as well.
It has been neither quick nor pretty, and there’s plenty of work to do. Ownership is still a disgrace, and the Dwayne Haskins saga proves that the stench of entitlement can’t be removed with a single transaction.
Still, for the first time in recent memory, the future seems encouraging.
With one notable exception, most of the team’s key players are young. Recent drafts have been largely productive. One of the choices who wasn’t, Haskins (who was hand-picked by team owner Daniel Snyder despite the objections of his former coaching staff), is now gone, showing Rivera is clearly in charge. Adding another experienced personnel executive in the offseason would help.
So the arrow is clearly pointing upward. Sunday night’s game may not guarantee much more success this year, but it could accelerate the rebuilding process.
First, it’s a rare chance for the team to prove its worth in the national spotlight and mitigate the laughingstock image it has so richly earned over the past two decades. Second, a win guarantees a home playoff game next weekend. Washington would be an underdog, but Rivera’s 7–8–1 Panthers beat Arizona in January 2015 and gave Seattle a scare in the subsequent division playoffs.
And it would send the team into the offseason with rare confidence and optimism.
Conversely, a loss would invite more questions for the team whose name shall not be spoken.
What’s the long-term plan at quarterback? When healthy, Alex Smith is 9–4 as a starter in D.C. But he’ll be 37 in May, making him one of the few players who were alive when the team last won a Super Bowl. Whether or not he plays Sunday, his surgically repaired leg clearly isn’t bionic.
Washington won’t draft high enough to take one of the top-rated college quarterbacks, so should Rivera seek a bargain price for Sam Darnold in a trade, or look for a short-term free-agent fix like Philip Rivers, Cam Newton or (gulp) Jameis Winston?
Speaking of free agents, Brandon Scherff will be one after spending this season on the franchise tag. Washington’s patchwork offensive line has held up surprisingly well, but losing a three-time Pro Bowler one year after trading Trent Williams would be a big hit.
A loss Sunday night to a battered, dispirited Eagles team would accelerate those decisions and more, and would cast a pall over a season that represented some real, unexpected progress. It also would reaffirm doubts about whether Rivera will join Marty Schottenheimer, Joe Gibbs 2.0 and Mike Shanahan as coaches whose reputations took a hit due to their association with Snyder.
There’s clearly a lot at stake for a team that’s unaccustomed to positive national attention. It will be fascinating to see how Rivera’s charges handle it.
