Amid all its dysfunction, the NFL still manages to dominate the headlines--even when the next scheduled regular-season game is six months away.

We're entering the most intriguing sports month of the calendar year, one so enticing that it has its own copyrighted name: March Madness.

The NCAA tournaments should be especially interesting to local fans, as Virginia Tech's fourth-ranked women have a legitimate shot at winning the school's first national championship in any sport, and Virginia's men and Maryland's women have Final Four aspirations of their own.

The weather is warming, which means baseball's regular season is less than a month away, both at the major league level and for the Fredericksburg Nationals, who open on April 7. College spring sports are already under way, with the high schools joining them next week. The NBA and NHL playoff races are heating up.

And yet, the NFL still manages to nudge its way onto the front page of sports sections and the lead block of TV sports reports.

Daniel Snyder's legal issues and his will-he-sell-or-won't-he saga has Washington Commanders fans clamoring for daily updates. As we've previously discussed, the one thing nearly everyone in a deeply divided D.C. area can agree on is their desire to get rid of Snyder. (Don't hold your breath.)

But that's a regional obsession. The big driver of clicks and views is the off-season quarterback carousel that should influence the league's balance of power.

Tom Brady's second annual retirement announcement (this one likely permanent) kicked off the drama, but it wasn't really a shocker. While he played admirably at times last season, he's now 45 (his announced target age) and showed signs of it last season with a mediocre Tampa Bay team. That decline, plus a divorce and a golden parachute job with Fox Sports made his decision easy.

Monday brought a tasty appetizer, as Derek Carr agreed to a four-year, $150 million contract with the New Orleans Saints. On Tuesday, the New York Giants kept their solid starter, Daniel Jones, with a four-year, $160 million deal.

That eliminated two recognizable names from the chase, but there are plenty more.

Tuesday dawned with reports that the Green Bay Packers allowed the New York Jets to talk with Aaron Rodgers, sparking anticipation of a possible trade.

Rodgers recently emerged from his self-indulgent "darkness retreat" to decide his future plans and hasn't made any pronouncements. But he seems determined to follow the Brett Favre playbook, drawing lots of attention to his public ponderings before going from Green Bay to the Jets. (Let's hope he avoids Favre's texting and state-funding proclivities.)

Such a move could make the Jets relevant for the first time in a decade--and test the abilities of Packers coach Matt LaFleur and Jordan Love, Rodgers' heir apparent. But there's plenty more drama around the league as well.

The next-biggest mystery is in Baltimore, where the Ravens on Tuesday applied a $32 million non-exclusive franchise tag to former MVP Lamar Jackson after the sides reportedly have made no progress toward a lucrative extension.

It's a tough decision for the team, because Jackson is spectacular when healthy, but he hasn't been able to stay that way in recent seasons. Any extension likely would cost the Ravens $200 million or more in guaranteed money. If Jackson can't avoid further injuries, the franchise might want to rename itself the Albatrosses, because that's what the contract would become.

NFL.com's latest mock draft involves the Ravens trading Jackson to Atlanta and choosing Kentucky's Will Levis with the Falcons' first-round pick (No. 8 overall). Levis could be one of four quarterbacks taken in the top 10 on April 27, joining Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Florida's Anthony Richardson, whose college stats never matched his eye-popping athleticism and arm strength.

Several QB-needy teams are prepared to snap them up, including the Colts, Texans, Raiders, Panthers and Jets (if they don't acquire Rodgers). One of them may hedge its bets by signing Jimmy Garoppolo, whose exit (along with serious injuries to Trey Lance and Brock Purdy) leaves the otherwise potent 49ers in a QB quandary as well.

After the Carson Wentz fiasco, the Commanders won't be breaking the bank for a quarterback--not if they hope to re-sign Daron Payne this year and several other young stars in the next few years. But they'd be foolish not to bring in competition for the untested Sam Howell.

All of this will play out over the next month or so. And even as other sports offer more meaningful competition, the NFL will not allow itself to be ignored.