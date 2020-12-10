STEVE DeSHAZO: Ravaged by COVID-19, college basketball desperately needs a timeout

THIS unsolicited advice is coming from someone who, if a James Bond supervillain threatened to destroy all sports, would plead for college basketball to be spared.
Shut it down.
It was a noble but misguided effort to attempt to launch a season just as the pandemic reaches its most dire stage, with more than 300,000 COVID-19 cases and over 3,000 deaths (both U.S. records) reported Wednesday. What seemed like a needed distraction for all parties involved has now become a part of the problem.
Virginia, the most recent men’s national champion, became the latest high-profile program to pause activities Tuesday night, hours before the Cavaliers were scheduled to host Michigan State. Tony Bennett’s team joined Atlantic Coast Conference rivals Syracuse, Louisville and N.C. State, as well as top-ranked Gonzaga, among more than 30 programs that are currently inactive and isolating.
The list also includes James Madison and George Mason. Twelve men’s games were canceled or postponed on Wednesday, with six more called off on Thursday (as of noon), and at least 14 already preemptively wiped out for Saturday.
Barely two weeks into the season, it would be nearly impossible to find a team whose schedule hasn’t been affected by coronavirus cases, either on its own campus or on opponents’. And things unquestionably will get worse before they get better.
College basketball has been unlucky. The pandemic hit in March, just as the NCAA was entering tournament time. Lost March Madness revenue has affected virtually every Division I school, causing department layoffs, pay cuts and sometimes draconian cutbacks.
So the need and desire to recoup TV money--especially when few if any fans are allowed--is understandable.
But is it worth it?
Hall of Fame coaches Mike Krzyzewski of Duke and Rick Pitino (now out of exile and at Iona) have been among the most prominent voices questioning the logic behind playing in a pandemic. Coach K, the sport’s most revered voiced, delivered a long soliloquy Tuesday night, drawing some criticism because it came after his team suffered a 15-point home loss to Illinois.
His points were valid nonetheless.
“I don’t think it feels right to anybody,” Krzyzewski said. “It wasn’t, like, well planned that we’re going to start Nov. 25. . . . Basically, it was more of a mentality of, ‘Get as many games in as possible.’ And I think I would just like, just for the safety, the mental health and the physical health of our players and staff . . . like, to assess where we’re at.”
Where we’re at is in a mess, with games getting called off daily and teams searching for makeup opponents as if they’re using a dating app. But what some call “scheduling agility” is actually dangerous, because it requires last-minute flights and bus trips in risky conditions. How wise does the Ivy League now look for canceling the season before it started?
The NBA and NHL successfully completed their pandemic-interrupted seasons by sheltering inside “bubbles,” with a couple of dozen teams each, strict protocols and no shortage of funding and testing.
That’s not possible in college basketball, which has roughly 700 Division I teams (men’s and women’s) in states with varying coronavirus rules and attitudes. Yes, the NCAA plans to hold its entire Division I men’s tournament in Indianapolis. But until then, there’s simply no way to hold everyone to similar standards, and one bad decision (or just bad luck) can spread exponentially.
College football’s season is staggering toward the end zone, with postponements and cancellations growing. Minor bowl games have already been called off, and Ohio State could compete in the College Football Championship (if it’s held) after playing just six games.
It’s telling that Boston College (6-5), which had just one positive COVID-19 test all season, decided not to accept any potential bowl bid. Virginia, which has been more successful than most schools at keeping its players healthy and could finish 6-4 if it beats Virginia Tech Saturday night, may follow suit because its players are exhausted from following the strict protocols.
The best course for college basketball would be to take an extended timeout and resume practice somewhere around Feb. 1, when vaccines may be more widely available. Play conference-only schedules of roughly 16 games, followed by league tournaments (if possible) in bubble sites. Then get ready for “May Madness.”
It’s the only workable solution. If the NCAA insists on charging ahead, the entire season may come crashing down like the basket support on one of Shaquille O’Neal’s dunks.
