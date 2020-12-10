STEVE DeSHAZO: Ravaged by COVID-19, college basketball desperately needs a timeout

College basketball has been unlucky. The pandemic hit in March, just as the NCAA was entering tournament time. Lost March Madness revenue has affected virtually every Division I school, causing department layoffs, pay cuts and sometimes draconian cutbacks.

So the need and desire to recoup TV money--especially when few if any fans are allowed--is understandable.

But is it worth it?

Hall of Fame coaches Mike Krzyzewski of Duke and Rick Pitino (now out of exile and at Iona) have been among the most prominent voices questioning the logic behind playing in a pandemic. Coach K, the sport’s most revered voiced, delivered a long soliloquy Tuesday night, drawing some criticism because it came after his team suffered a 15-point home loss to Illinois.

His points were valid nonetheless.

“I don’t think it feels right to anybody,” Krzyzewski said. “It wasn’t, like, well planned that we’re going to start Nov. 25. . . . Basically, it was more of a mentality of, ‘Get as many games in as possible.’ And I think I would just like, just for the safety, the mental health and the physical health of our players and staff . . . like, to assess where we’re at.”