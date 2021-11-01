STEVE DeSHAZO: Rivera needs to do something to escape his team's funk

Insanity, they say, is trying the same thing over and over while expecting a different result. The Washington Football Team, which has been driving its fans crazy for nearly three decades now, needs to attempt some sort of audible.
Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline likely represents the final chance in an already lost season for Ron Rivera to make a bold statement for his 2–6 team. He’s not catching the 6–1 Dallas Cowboys for the division title, and even in a lukewarm NFC wild card race, only the 0–8 Detroit Lions have a worse record.
Rivera has been adamant about building methodically, but 25 games into his tenure, there are scant signs of progress. Does he dare mortgage the future in an attempt to find the elusive franchise quarterback that has been absent since team owner Daniel Snyder chose Jeff George over Brad Johnson 20 years ago?
That ploy has failed miserably and repeatedly in trades to acquire Patrick Ramsey, Jason Campbell, Mark Brunell, Donovan McNabb, Robert Griffin III and Alex Smith, who combined for exactly one playoff victory. That’s why Rivera, who’s under contract through 2024, is wisely loath to give up the farm for another big name whose play may resemble cow manure.
But look at his current options.
Taylor Heinicke, after a promising start, has regressed to the mean and shown why he was unemployed at this point a year ago. Ryan Fitzpatrick, the intended starter, is 38, injured with no guarantee of return and has no playoff appearances (let alone victories) to his credit. And Kyle Allen was Rivera’s ineffective quarterback in Carolina in 2019, when he got fired after a loss to (of course) Washington.
And while Rivera is coaching a relatively young team, the clock is ticking. In the next few years, Washington will have to pay handsomely to retain Brandon Scherff, Montez Sweat, Terry McLaurin, Daron Payne and Chase Young when their rookie contracts expire. Franchise quarterbacks generally eat up roughly 20 percent of a team’s salary cap space, so keeping everyone (and keeping them happy) won’t be easy.
Rivera’s only adjustment during his team’s four-game losing streak was cutting kicker Dustin Hopkins, who missed a few but was generally dependable. His replacement, the unfortunately named Chris Blewitt, has seen three of his field goal attempts blocked in two games. Hopkins, meanwhile, happily landed with the Los Angeles Chargers, who appear to be playoff-bound.
There’s no chance Aaron Rodgers is coming to this dumpster fire of a team next year. With no game to prepare for this week, Rivera and his braintrust need to seriously evaluate the trade winds if they hope to field a competitive team even in 2022.
Deshaun Watson is one of the NFL’s most talented quarterbacks. But ponying up three future first-round draft picks (or more) to the Houston Texans in exchange for Watson seems unwise, given Watson’s potential legal ensnarement over 22 allegations of sexual misconduct.
Atlanta Falcons star Matt Ryan’s price tag wouldn’t be quite as high, but he’s 36 and might be in serious decline by the time Rivera’s team is ready to contend (if it ever is).
A realistic possibility might be Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa. If the 1–7 Dolphins (as expected) make a play for Watson, it surely would signal Miami giving up on a second top-10 quarterback in three years. (Remember Josh Rosen?) A bye week would give Tua time to assimilate, and his rookie contract would fit nicely under Washington’s cap, especially if Landon Collins’ days in D.C. are numbered.
Before Sunday, the Dolphins faced a buyers’ market for Tagovailoa, should they go all in for Watson. Then the New Orleans Saints lost Jameis Winston for the season, meaning Sean Peyton could be in the market for an affordable option in case Taysom Hill’s concussion issues linger and Trevor Siemien fails to impress. And if Russell Wilson’s wayward finger doesn’t heal, the Seattle Seahawks may not like life with Geno Smith.
So Miami’s asking price just rose a bit. But if Rivera doesn’t do something, he seems destined to remain stuck in the same 20-year Groundhog Day scenario that soiled the reputations of Marty Schottenheimer, Joe Gibbs and Mike Shanahan before him.
And that idea is just insane.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443