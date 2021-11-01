STEVE DeSHAZO: Rivera needs to do something to escape his team's funk

Insanity, they say, is trying the same thing over and over while expecting a different result. The Washington Football Team, which has been driving its fans crazy for nearly three decades now, needs to attempt some sort of audible.

Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline likely represents the final chance in an already lost season for Ron Rivera to make a bold statement for his 2–6 team. He’s not catching the 6–1 Dallas Cowboys for the division title, and even in a lukewarm NFC wild card race, only the 0–8 Detroit Lions have a worse record.

Rivera has been adamant about building methodically, but 25 games into his tenure, there are scant signs of progress. Does he dare mortgage the future in an attempt to find the elusive franchise quarterback that has been absent since team owner Daniel Snyder chose Jeff George over Brad Johnson 20 years ago?

That ploy has failed miserably and repeatedly in trades to acquire Patrick Ramsey, Jason Campbell, Mark Brunell, Donovan McNabb, Robert Griffin III and Alex Smith, who combined for exactly one playoff victory. That’s why Rivera, who’s under contract through 2024, is wisely loath to give up the farm for another big name whose play may resemble cow manure.

But look at his current options.