STEVE DeSHAZO: Rivera should explore options for quarterback upgrade

COVETING anything that belongs to your neighbor is a definite no-no, according to the Bible.

And let’s be honest, the Washington Football Team hasn’t had much of a track record in importing other teams’ quarterbacks (or their own, for that matter) over the past 20 years. Just as Donovan McNabb and Alex Smith.

Still, Ron Rivera’s team is coming off an unexpected division title and seems to be on an upward trajectory for a change. Aside from re-signing All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff, the biggest question mark remains the most important position in sports: who’ll be behind center in the fall of 2021.

Smith’s inspirational comeback story ended with a calf strain that forced him to miss a playoff game and clouds his future at age 36. Kyle Allen is also rehabbing a major injury, and Taylor Heinicke’s gutsy playoff effort obscures his journeyman past.

None of those are sure bets to be healthy and effective in 2021. A strong young defense and a reorganized front office with grownups in charge means Rivera could succeed without a Patrick Mahomes or an Aaron Rodgers, but competence and consistency would definitely help. Only the Patriots and Giants threw fewer touchdown passes in 2020 than Washington’s 16.