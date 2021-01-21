STEVE DeSHAZO: Rivera should explore options for quarterback upgrade

COVETING anything that belongs to your neighbor is a definite no-no, according to the Bible.
And let’s be honest, the Washington Football Team hasn’t had much of a track record in importing other teams’ quarterbacks (or their own, for that matter) over the past 20 years. Just as Donovan McNabb and Alex Smith.
Still, Ron Rivera’s team is coming off an unexpected division title and seems to be on an upward trajectory for a change. Aside from re-signing All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff, the biggest question mark remains the most important position in sports: who’ll be behind center in the fall of 2021.
Smith’s inspirational comeback story ended with a calf strain that forced him to miss a playoff game and clouds his future at age 36. Kyle Allen is also rehabbing a major injury, and Taylor Heinicke’s gutsy playoff effort obscures his journeyman past.
None of those are sure bets to be healthy and effective in 2021. A strong young defense and a reorganized front office with grownups in charge means Rivera could succeed without a Patrick Mahomes or an Aaron Rodgers, but competence and consistency would definitely help. Only the Patriots and Giants threw fewer touchdown passes in 2020 than Washington’s 16.
Fortunately for Rivera, there are a couple of possibilities that he and his new personnel team should explore. One is a shoot-for-the-moon option; the other is more modest, but more achievable.
Multiple reports say that Deshaun Watson is unhappy with the Houston Texans (who suddenly seem more dysfunctional than Washington) and could demand a trade. If so, he’d become a unicorn: an in-his-prime passer who’s available--albeit at quite a cost.
Watson is 25, with the NFL’s second-highest career passer rating (104.5) and two 4,000-yard passing seasons in his first four years. The idea of Watson passing to Terry McLaurin and working with Antonio Gibson for the next 8-10 years has to sound pretty appealing to offensive coordinator Scott Turner.
If Watson does demand a trade, there will be plenty of suitors among quarterback-needy teams. Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and Zach Wilson are expected to be snapped up near the top of next spring’s draft, but who wouldn’t prefer a proven pro over a hotshot prospect?
Houston’s asking price is likely to start at three future first-round draft picks and a young starter. The last time Washington paid a big price to acquire a quarterback, the team got one memorable season out of Robert Griffin Jr. before regressing.
Likely NFL defensive rookie of the year Chase Young would be untouchable in any trade talks, but if Rivera wanted to go all-in, he could put together an attractive package. The third-round pick Washington received in the Trent Williams trade could sweeten the pot.
That’s a long shot, albeit one worth investigating. A more realistic option might be Detroit’s Matthew Stafford.
The Lions just hired a new coach (Dan Campbell) and general manager (Brad Holmes). Rebuilding around a 32-year-old quarterback who played through injuries this year may not be Campbell’s preference, although he did praise Stafford in his introductory press conference this week.
Stafford has played in all 16 games in nine of the past 10 seasons and still appears to have some gas left in his tank--perhaps enough to improve Washington’s offense while its defense matures. He would come at a far lower cost than Watson could be a viable three-year bridge while the team drafts its potential future starter in this year’s middle rounds or next year’s first round.
Perhaps neither trade would prove viable. Or the jinx that seems to befall any quarterback that comes to D.C. may continue.
But looking at the NFL’s final four playoff teams, it’s clear that quarterback play is crucial to success. And while Rivera would be foolish to mortgage his team’s encouraging future, it would behoove him to take a long, hard look at ways to improve his team’s production at that position.
