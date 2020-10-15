STEVE DeSHAZO: SEC's issues show college football is no sure thing

But the SEC’s Western Division alone has produced three national champions (Alabama, Auburn and LSU) in the past decade. And this year, Georgia might be better than any of them.

In an era of influencers, the SEC is college football’s answer to a Kardashian. If commissioner Greg Sankey’s league (along with the ACC and Big 12) hadn’t insisted on playing this fall, the Big Ten and Pacific-12 likely wouldn’t have reversed their original decisions to postpone their seasons to the spring. Now, every FBS league is soldiering on, with mixed results. The Big Ten kicks off its season next weekend, the Pac-12 in early November.

It’s not a coincidence that many of the states seeing the greatest rise in COVID-19 cases are also the home to SEC schools. Florida is among the worst offenders, and Gators coach Dan Mullen didn’t help matters last week when he voiced his desire to “pack the Swamp” for Saturday’s game with LSU before it was called off because of an outbreak in Gainesville.

The SEC is hardly alone. Three ACC games already have had to be rescheduled, and matchups scheduled for this Saturday involving No. 7 Oklahoma State (at Baylor) and No. 8 Cincinnati (at Tulsa) were also postponed. Anyone who thinks this weekend will mark the end of the issues is either naive or not paying attention.