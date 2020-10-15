STEVE DeSHAZO: SEC's issues show college football is no sure thing

COLLEGE FOOTBALL likely wouldn’t have been played anywhere this fall if not for the clout and determination of the Southeastern Conference, the sport’s 600-pound gorilla. This week’s events, though, have shown that sheer will and TV money can’t guarantee a desired outcome.
Two of the premier league’s games scheduled for Saturday--defending national champion LSU at 10th-ranked Florida and Vanderbilt at Missouri--were postponed because of coronavirus outbreaks at various schools.
And that came before word broke that the sport’s most iconic coach, Alabama’s Nick Saban, will likely miss the No. 2 Crimson Tide’s showdown against No. 3 Georgia after he tested positive.
That game is still on (for now). But if we’ve learned anything this year (and that’s debatable), it’s that nothing is certain.
Best-laid plans keep getting scuttled by a virus that has no loyalty to alma maters or TV schedules. If the NFL, with its billions of dollars and state-of-the-art care, can’t stick to a firm schedule, what chance does the NCAA have? Younger players, prone to make questionable choices, interact with their peers in and around campuses, and the results can be devastating.
Let’s be clear about this: the SEC is the sport’s kingpin. Clemson’s emergence has made the Atlantic Coast Conference a national player (with three teams in the top five of this week’s AP poll, thanks to Notre Dame’s one-year internship).
But the SEC’s Western Division alone has produced three national champions (Alabama, Auburn and LSU) in the past decade. And this year, Georgia might be better than any of them.
In an era of influencers, the SEC is college football’s answer to a Kardashian. If commissioner Greg Sankey’s league (along with the ACC and Big 12) hadn’t insisted on playing this fall, the Big Ten and Pacific-12 likely wouldn’t have reversed their original decisions to postpone their seasons to the spring. Now, every FBS league is soldiering on, with mixed results. The Big Ten kicks off its season next weekend, the Pac-12 in early November.
It’s not a coincidence that many of the states seeing the greatest rise in COVID-19 cases are also the home to SEC schools. Florida is among the worst offenders, and Gators coach Dan Mullen didn’t help matters last week when he voiced his desire to “pack the Swamp” for Saturday’s game with LSU before it was called off because of an outbreak in Gainesville.
The SEC is hardly alone. Three ACC games already have had to be rescheduled, and matchups scheduled for this Saturday involving No. 7 Oklahoma State (at Baylor) and No. 8 Cincinnati (at Tulsa) were also postponed. Anyone who thinks this weekend will mark the end of the issues is either naive or not paying attention.
The NBA and NHL proved that competition can be held successfully within a bubble. Although most of them play outdoors, football teams don’t have that luxury, and safety protocols vary across states and campuses. Many schools have done a remarkable job of limiting infections; Virginia Tech has remained competitive despite a spike of cases in Blacksburg.
It would be nice to think that all schools would make the health and safety of their beloved “student-athletes” their top priority. We’ve seen enough to know that the almighty dollar can turn principles into rules of thumb.
We all want to see a full season conducted safely (even if it means few or no fans in the stands), and champions crowned. But every game that’s postponed, every coronavirus outbreak, increases the chance that the season may fall incomplete.
