STEVE DeSHAZO: Sports' old dogs can do their familiar tricks

IF YOU’RE A sports fan of a certain age, you may feel a twinge of sadness when the athletes you watch seem to get younger and younger as you don’t.

It starts when you become older than active pro athletes, and it intensifies when someone younger than you retires. Soon, you’re the same age as their coaches, or their parents. Eventually, even team owners were born after you were.

Consolation has arrived in the past year, though, for those of us in the AARP generation.

Phil Mickelson made everyone over 50 feel a lot better Sunday when he became the oldest major golf champion in history.

In golf, the low score wins, and the lower age often prevails. Technology has made power a priority, and 20-somethings Bryson DeChambeau, Jordan Spieth and 2020 PGA champion Collin Morikowa have been proclaimed as the sport’s future--and they may well be.

But for one weekend, at least, we saw the Lefty of old outduel golfers half his age. Mickelson had 19 years on his Sunday playing partner, two-time PGA champion Brooks Koepka, but he used that experience to navigate difficult conditions on Kiawah Island while the rest of the field stumbled.