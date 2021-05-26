STEVE DeSHAZO: Sports' old dogs can do their familiar tricks

IF YOU’RE A sports fan of a certain age, you may feel a twinge of sadness when the athletes you watch seem to get younger and younger as you don’t.
It starts when you become older than active pro athletes, and it intensifies when someone younger than you retires. Soon, you’re the same age as their coaches, or their parents. Eventually, even team owners were born after you were.
Consolation has arrived in the past year, though, for those of us in the AARP generation.
Phil Mickelson made everyone over 50 feel a lot better Sunday when he became the oldest major golf champion in history.
In golf, the low score wins, and the lower age often prevails. Technology has made power a priority, and 20-somethings Bryson DeChambeau, Jordan Spieth and 2020 PGA champion Collin Morikowa have been proclaimed as the sport’s future--and they may well be.
But for one weekend, at least, we saw the Lefty of old outduel golfers half his age. Mickelson had 19 years on his Sunday playing partner, two-time PGA champion Brooks Koepka, but he used that experience to navigate difficult conditions on Kiawah Island while the rest of the field stumbled.
Mickelson has steadfastly avoided joining the PGA Champions Tour, even though he’s been eligible for nearly a year. His world ranking had fallen to No. 115, but he proved that on any given weekend, anything is possible--especially in a “lifetime” sport where savvy and imagination can make up for a lack of muscle. He’s now No. 32 and is making an unlikely bid to for a 13th U.S. Ryder Cup appearance.
But Phil’s not alone in carrying the flag for the older athletes out there.
The reigning Super Bowl champion quarterback is Tom Brady, who will be 44 before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off defense of their title in September. Like him or not, Brady outdueled former MVP Patrick Mahomes in the title game—and proved that it wasn’t just Bill Belichick’s genius (or deflated footballs) that won him six rings in New England.
They face a tough road to repeat, but until they’re dethroned, the Los Angeles Lakers are still the NBA champions. And as long as LeBron James is healthy, they shouldn’t be counted out.
James, 36, missed 20 regular-season games with an ankle injury. But he was well enough to amass 23 points and nine assists Tuesday night as the Lakers evened their first-round series with second-seeded Phoenix and took home-court advantage.
The Suns, coached by Fredericksburg native Monty Williams, are a hot pick to win it all because of young stars like Devon Booker and DeAndre Ayton. But they’ll go as far as 36-year-old point guard Chris Paul takes them.
And one more NBA note: Steph Curry just became the oldest scoring champion (33) since Michael Jordan did it at 35 in 1998.
Baseball is getting younger and more analytical, which is why the L.A. Angels released underperforming 41-year-old Albert Pujols. He landed with the crosstown Dodgers and while he’ll never regain his Hall of Fame form, he homered in his fourth game in blue and had a hit in five of his first seven contests.
Two months shy of his 37th birthday, Max Scherzer is averaging 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings. And entering play Wednesday, the American League’s second-best record (28-19) belonged to the Chicago White Sox, whose 76-year-old manager, Tony La Russa, has ruffled feathers with his old-school thinking but has gotten strong play from a young team.
True, youth usually trumps age. Just ask the Washington Capitals, who took the NHL’s second-oldest roster in the playoffs and were eliminated in the first round for the third straight time since hoisting the Stanley Cup in 2018. Or Scherzer’s Nationals, whose 30-ish “Viejos” are just 46-58 since winning the 2019 World Series.
But it’s been a good year for sports’ graybeards. Enjoy it now, because as you age, short-term memory is one of the first things to go.
