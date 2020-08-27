STEVE DeSHAZO: Storm clouds are gathering over sports

REMNANTS from Hurricane Laura are due to arrive in Virginia Saturday. Even before then, a confluence of storm clouds is gathering that could cause significant changes in the sports world.
None is more significant than the NBA playoff boycott after the latest senseless shooting of a Black man by a white police officer and the ensuing chaos that left two more people dead.
The Milwaukee Bucks were the first to protest Jacob Blake’s maiming in nearby Kenosha, Wisc., but their stand was quickly followed by the rest of the league’s remaining teams and spread to the WNBA, baseball, the NFL and Major League Soccer. The Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies called off their game Thursday in D.C., and the Washington Football Team postponed its scrimmage.
As always, there are those (including many in elected office) who advise NBA stars to “shut up and dribble.” The days when they complied are long gone.
Even in a pandemic, athletes now are exercising more societal clout than at any time in the past half century. Tune into any NBA game and the first thing you’ll notice is “Black Lives Matter” in big letters on the court, and phrases of protest on the back of most players’ jerseys. NBA commissioner Adam Silver signed off on the symbolism, just as his NFL counterpart, Roger Goodell, finally acknowledged the sentiments of a league whose players are predominantly Black.
Hats off to the NBA’s players for seeking justice in an era when racial division seems to be growing rather than diminishing. If their requests are falling on deaf ears, walking out seems to be the greatest use of their leverage.
If they’re serious, they’ll refuse to return before some significant change is made--even if it means the potential cancellation of the playoffs. If so, racism may accomplish what the coronavirus couldn’t.
Speaking of COVID-19, at least some college football powers are still planning to forge ahead this fall despite the pandemic. But their efforts could be sacked by increasing spreads of the virus on cammpuses.
N.C. State, which was scheduled to open its season at Virginia Tech on Sept. 12, paused practice and postponed that game for two weeks after reporting 27 new coronavirus cases within its athletic department. That came on the heels (sorry) of nearby North Carolina canceling in-person classes following a massive outbreak than drew an evocative headline from the school newspaper, The Daily Tar Heel.
Could this be the final straw that convinces the Atlantic Coast Conference to follow the lead of the Big Ten, Pac 12 and Big 12 and call off fall football? It certainly seems the prudent thing to do.
But the ACC’s TV contracts predominantly fund not only the member schools’ football programs, but most other sports as well. Many institutions are already cutting “Olympic” sports (which used to go by the more honest name, “non-revenue”) as they face massive budget deficits and the prospect of games with no or few fans in the stands.
University presidents who are still advocating to play this fall may soon face an unpleasant decision: How many cases are too many, and how much revenue loss is unsustainable?
Another institution that must decide on limits is the NFL after the latest furor over Daniel Snyder.
For the second time in little over a month, The Washington Post has published numerous allegations that Snyder’s Washington Football Team operated under a work environment that was hostile to women. The latest installment features a former cheerleader claiming Snyder essentially tried to pimp her out to a friend, and that team officials secretly created a lewd video from outtakes of a cheerleader calendar video.
Snyder angrily shot back on Wednesday, but his new team president, Jason Wright, issued a far more contrite statement that asked other women with similar grievances to come forward.
Even if Snyder isn’t personally accused, he’s responsible for his team’s culture. The team already announced an internal investigation into previous allegations of systemic mistreatment of female employees. A second credible report should prompt Goodell and Snyder’s peers to assume control of that probe.
NFL owners are something of an Old Boys Club, and some may have skeletons in their own closets. (Right, Robert Kraft?) But if any of the claims against Snyder’s team have merit, Snyder should be forced to sell the team he has mismanaged for two decades--just as Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson had to do in 2015.
Getting Snyder out of power might be the only issue in the D.C. area that would get bipartisan support.
