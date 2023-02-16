No one — especially Stephen Strasburg — should come to me for medical advice. Anything beyond a splinter or a bloody nose is beyond my jurisdiction.

Still, here’s a free, unsolicited suggestion that the Washington Nationals’ once and (unlikely) future ace can take or leave:

Hang it up.

Listen to your body, which has been warning you for years of the detrimental effects of flinging a baseball nearly 100 mph. Take your 2019 World Series MVP trophy and retire. Spare yourself the pain and agony of trying to reclaim your former glory with a team that has no chance of contending before your career would be dwindling under the best of circumstances.

This week’s unsurprising news that Strasburg will miss the start of spring training after suffering yet another setback in his rehab should serve as the coda to an equally brilliant and frustrating career. Manager Dave Martinez said Strasburg experienced discomfort during a recent bullpen session and remains in Washington “for right now.”

“Recent” and “for right now” are very vague terms, but no one who reads them can be optimistic. Strasburg has made eight major-league starts in three seasons since shouldering a huge load in the Nationals’ 2019 title run, and there’s no guarantee a ninth will ever come.

In that span, he’s had more surgeries (two) than major-league wins (one). He went under the knife for carpal tunnel neuritis in 2020 and thoracic outlet syndrome a year later. Neither had the desired effect. In 2022, he made more starts in Fredericksburg (two) than in the majors (one).

Now he’s 34, seemingly unable to throw without pain, and under contract to a team that’s still in the early stages of a massive rebuild, just lost its esteemed owner and is up for sale. No one should question his toughness or desire, but at what point does it all become futile?

I was fortunate enough to witness Strasburg’s spectacular major-league debut in 2010, when he struck out 14 Pittsburgh Pirates. Granted, those Pirates were awful (as they have been for most of the past quarter-century), but the atmosphere at Nationals Park was electric — matched since then only by that of the 2019 World Series.

It came one day after Washington drafted Bryce Harper, and a town that spent 33 years without a team and five watching a ragtag former ward of Major League Baseball actually had reason for monumental optimism. Many anticipated that Strasburg would rival Hall of Famer Walter Johnson for the title of best pitcher in D.C. history.

There were plenty more thrills ahead, capped by 2019’s remarkable playoff run. But barring some kind of medical miracle, Strasburg’s career will be categorized more as “what-if” than “what-did-I-just-see.”

The first omen came less than a year after his debut, when Strasburg underwent Tommy John surgery that cost him the rest of the 2011 season. He returned in 2012, but on an innings limit, and the Nationals endured widespread criticism for shutting him down before their first-ever playoff series.

In hindsight, they only delayed the inevitable. Strasburg has made 30 starts (the standard for a starting pitcher) just three times in 13 years since his big-league debut. He’s never won 20 games in a season, never won a Cy Young award, never struck out more than 251 in a season. Until his 2019 postseason heroics, he took a back seat to Max Scherzer on his own staff. (No shame there.)

Now, with the exception of struggling lefty Patrick Corbin, the Nationals have said goodbye to every other key member of the 2019 World Series title team. Ryan Zimmerman retired; Anthony Rendon left via free agency; and general manager Mike Rizzo traded away Scherzer, Trea Turner and Juan Soto when it became clear that re-signing them wasn’t possible.

The Nationals are left with a young, largely unproven team that’s at least three years away from contention. If healthy, Strasburg could be a bridge to young starters like Josiah Gray, Cade Cavalli, Jackson Rutledge and Cole Henry (who’s also had thoracic outlet surgery). But it seems unlikely he can stay healthy enough to contribute anything more than 13 years’ worth of wisdom.

It’s always sad to watch unfulfilled potential. At times, Strasburg has been brilliant. More often, he’s been confounding.

It seems his career will end not with a blazing fastball, but with a whimper. And that’s sad for everyone.