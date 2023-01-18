STEVE DeSHAZO: Struggling Hokies look for a turnaround

CHARLOTTESVILLE — There it was for the taking. Justyn Mutts had stepped in front of Ben Vander Plas and deflected the entry pass into the post Wednesday night.

With Virginia Tech trailing Virginia 68–60 with under five minutes to play and desperately needing some reason for optimism, Mutts had a chance for a pivotal play.

Instead of making a key steal, though, he fumbled the ball. Vander Plas recovered and fed teammate Kihei Clark, who drilled a back-breaking 3-pointer that all but clinched the 10th-ranked Cavaliers' 78–68 victory.

That's how it's going these days for the Hokies (11–7, 1–6 ACC), who have dropped six straight and seemingly can't catch a break — or, at pivotal times, the ball.

"You can forget about their record," Virginia's Tony Bennett said in about as much sympathy as any coach will offer a rival.

Bennett certainly remembers last year, when the Hokies started 2–7 in league play, then regrouped and surprisingly won the ACC tournament en route to their second straight NCAA tournament berth.

A reprise isn't out of the question — especially with the return of guard Hunter Catoor, who had missed Tech's previous four games with a bruised elbow.

But there's no guarantee, especially since the Hokies have to visit first-place Clemson Saturday, and "this is the best the best the league has been in my four years, I think," coach Mike Young said.

Recalling last year's resurgence "definitely (makes it) easier on the mind," junior guard Darius Maddox said, "considering the fact that last year we dug ourselves a hole. But this is definitely not the place we want to be at. We just have to keep on fighting."

A healthy Cattoor certainly helps. Last year's smooth-shooting ACC tournament MVP made his first appearance since Dec. 21 and contributed 11 points and five assists in 34 minutes. He hit 3 of 6 3-pointers, part of a 12-for-27 team effort that may have impressed Steph Curry, sat courtside as a guest of current Golden State teammate Ty Jerome, a former Virginia star.

"He's like the tide — he raises all ships. ... He makes everybody better offensively," Young said. "He's a gravity shooter in that (defenders) gravitate toward him. He's an unbelievable floor general at the off-guard spot. He's a great teammate. They trust him, and he's tough as a pine nut."

Still, Catoor may not be a panacea for a team that struggled to guard a Virginia squad that ranks 13th in the 15-team ACC in scoring. It also doesn't help that prize freshman guard Rodney Rice, who made his long-awaited debut in last Saturday's loss at Clemson, is sidelined again with a broken finger.

"That's a bat across the kneecaps," said Young, a master of homespun metaphor as well as an accomplished coach.

Even if Rice remains out, the Hokies (again) aren't nearly as bad as their January record suggests. Most of the key personnel are back.

They have Mutts, a versatile sixth-year forward who's been playing college basketball even longer than Virginia's Clark, who played with Jerome and almost overlapped with Ralph Sampson.

They have Grant Basile, a graduate transfer from Wright State who's playing the same Stretch-5 role Vander Plas has assumed at Virginia. They have sophomore point guard Sean Pedulla, who played all 40 minutes Wednesday and absorbed some tough lessons from Clark.

"We'll be back in the mix in no time," freshman guard predicted M.J. Collins predicted.

Perhaps most of all, the Hokies have Young's vast knowledge and optimism. Every bit of both of those qualities will be necessary if Tech is to come close to last season's revival.

"I can get my dauber down and pout and peel the paint off the walls," Young said. "I've been doing this for 37 years, alright? I've seen a lot of things. I can remember that team from last year; I'm tired of making comparisons between the two teams. ... I don't know how else to handle it. This is who I am. I've got an incredible amount of faith in those kids."