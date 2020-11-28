STEVE DeSHAZO: Suddenly, Washington looks like the NFC East's least objectionable team

ANYTHING can happen in five weeks.
(Just ask the Baltimore Ravens about the past five days.) And at the rate pro and college football is going, there may not be NFL playoffs in January.
But if there are, the best hope to come out of the dumpster fire that is the NFC East—at the moment, at least—seems to be the Washington Football Team.
Not just because Thursday’s 41–16 euthanasia of the pitiful Dallas Cowboys makes Washington the first team to four wins (a figure the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles could match on Sunday). Let’s not underestimate that, though, because in this year, in this division race of all tortoises and no hares, every victory is notable.
No, it’s because Ron Rivera’s team is the only one trending in the right direction during a season that has seen teams spinning around aimlessly like players in the old electric football game.
There’s no guarantee that will continue. Washington’s four victories have come over the Eagles (3–7–1), the Cincinnati Bengals (2–7–1) and twice over those wretched Cowboys (3–8). The road ahead includes games against division leaders Pittsburgh (10–0) and Seattle (7–3), as well as a trip to San Francisco, all before Christmas.
Still, in a division graded on a very low curve, Washington seems to have the edge, thanks to the development of young talent that you would expect from a Rivera-coached team.
Not exactly by design, Rivera has stumbled upon the right quarterback for his preferred style of play. It took a minor medical miracle, plus Dwayne Haskins’ inconsistency and Kyle Allen’s injury, to get Alex Smith back on the field. But the veteran has been relatively steady and calming, reminding everyone that Washington was 6–3 and leading the division when he suffered his own life-threatening broken leg in November 2018.
Smith’s presence has coincided with the emergence of Washington’s two young offensive playmakers, Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson. Although he’s played one more game than most of his rivals, McLaurin leads the NFL in receiving yards (963) in his second season. Gibson, a rookie converted receiver, ranks second in the league in rushing touchdowns (11, eight in his last five games).
Add that to a deep, young defensive front that has regained its swagger, and—barring injuries or COVID-19 issues—Washington should remain competitive in each of its final five games.
As for the rest of the division, the Cowboys seem DOA. The Eagles have enjoyed more recent success, but their offensive line is in shambles and Carson Wentz is under constant fire from opponents and an always-disgruntled fan base. And their upcoming schedule is brutal (Seattle, at Green Bay, New Orleans and at Arizona). If they don’t pick up one win in those games, their final two (against Dallas and Washington) could be meaningless.
Remarkably, Washington’s biggest challenge may be the Giants. New York has some off-field issues, but the Giants already swept the season series (by a total of three points) and should beat the Joe Burrow-less Bengals on Sunday. After a challenging three-game stretch (at Seattle, at home against Arizona and Cleveland), they finish with games at the crumbling Ravens and at Dallas.
Even with the expanded playoffs, there clearly will be no wild-card teams coming from the NFC East. Seven wins likely will be enough to host a playoff game in January; six might even do it. We’ll see who can get there first.
