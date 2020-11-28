STEVE DeSHAZO: Suddenly, Washington looks like the NFC East's least objectionable team

ANYTHING can happen in five weeks.

(Just ask the Baltimore Ravens about the past five days.) And at the rate pro and college football is going, there may not be NFL playoffs in January.

But if there are, the best hope to come out of the dumpster fire that is the NFC East—at the moment, at least—seems to be the Washington Football Team.

Not just because Thursday’s 41–16 euthanasia of the pitiful Dallas Cowboys makes Washington the first team to four wins (a figure the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles could match on Sunday). Let’s not underestimate that, though, because in this year, in this division race of all tortoises and no hares, every victory is notable.

No, it’s because Ron Rivera’s team is the only one trending in the right direction during a season that has seen teams spinning around aimlessly like players in the old electric football game.

There’s no guarantee that will continue. Washington’s four victories have come over the Eagles (3–7–1), the Cincinnati Bengals (2–7–1) and twice over those wretched Cowboys (3–8). The road ahead includes games against division leaders Pittsburgh (10–0) and Seattle (7–3), as well as a trip to San Francisco, all before Christmas.