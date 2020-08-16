STEVE DeSHAZO: Suns' renaissance is 'therapeutic' for Fredericksburg native Williams

In 2015, he was fired as head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans despite making the playoffs. A year later, his wife Ingrid was killed in a car crash in Oklahoma City when another driver lost control and rammed into her vehicle.

Support came in waves from around the NBA for Williams, who is widely considered one of the league’s good guys. After a standout career at Notre Dame, he was a first-round draft pick of the New York Knicks in 1994 and played for five NBA teams in a solid nine-year career.

He won a ring as a coaching intern with the 2005 NBA champion San Antonio Spurs and became the head coach in New Orleans in 2010. He also served as an assistant to Mike Krzyzewski on the gold medal-winning 201 U.S. Olympic team.

After his wife’s death, he left his job as the Oklahoma City Thunder’s associate head coach after to look after his five children. In 2018, he accepted a job as an assistant in Philadelphia.

A year later, Williams finally got a second chance as a head coach—but it came in Phoenix, which hasn’t made the playoffs in a decade and finished 19–63 the season before Williams took over.