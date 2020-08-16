STEVE DeSHAZO: Suns' renaissance is 'therapeutic' for Fredericksburg native Williams

CONSOLATION prizes are rarely consoling, but Fredericksburg native Monty Williams has to be somewhat satisfied with his recent experience inside the NBA’s “bubble.”
If anyone needed and deserved something to feel good about, it’s Williams.
Williams’ long-shot Phoenix Suns didn’t quite make the Western Conference play-in game, but they did go 8–0 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. That surprising performance earned Williams “Coach of the Bubble” honors from the league. More importantly, it announced the Suns’ presence as an up-and-coming team after years of mediocrity,
“I think we’ve gained the respect of the league and that’s huge,” Williams told reporters after the Suns throttled Dallas 128–102 Thursday in their season finale. “It’s huge for us as an organization. It’s huge for us as a team. There was some sentiment before this that we didn’t belong. I think we changed that sentiment.”
While Westmoreland County native Justin Anderson is preparing for the playoffs after signing on with the Brooklyn Nets, Williams is heading home with mixed emotions. But it seems as the pendulum is swinging upwards after some hard times.
Life has recently challenged Williams, who was born in Fredericksburg in 1971 and spent part of his youth here before moving to Washington.
In 2015, he was fired as head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans despite making the playoffs. A year later, his wife Ingrid was killed in a car crash in Oklahoma City when another driver lost control and rammed into her vehicle.
Support came in waves from around the NBA for Williams, who is widely considered one of the league’s good guys. After a standout career at Notre Dame, he was a first-round draft pick of the New York Knicks in 1994 and played for five NBA teams in a solid nine-year career.
He won a ring as a coaching intern with the 2005 NBA champion San Antonio Spurs and became the head coach in New Orleans in 2010. He also served as an assistant to Mike Krzyzewski on the gold medal-winning 201 U.S. Olympic team.
After his wife’s death, he left his job as the Oklahoma City Thunder’s associate head coach after to look after his five children. In 2018, he accepted a job as an assistant in Philadelphia.
A year later, Williams finally got a second chance as a head coach—but it came in Phoenix, which hasn’t made the playoffs in a decade and finished 19–63 the season before Williams took over.
The Suns have made steady progress under Williams, building around All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker and center Deandre Ayton, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft. They were 26–39 before the coronavirus halted the 2019–20 season, just good enough to earn an invitation to the “bubble.”
Playing with nothing to lose, they beat seven playoff teams among their eight wins and might have earned a spot in Saturday’s play-in game if Portland hadn’t edged Brooklyn by a point on Thursday night to win a tiebreaker.
They’ll begin next season with far higher expectations. Booker is now one of the NBA’s elite scorers after averaging 30.5 points a game in the “bubble.” Ayton, a talented big man who missed the season’s first 25 games for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy, averaged 18.2 points and 11.1 rebounds after his return.
Toss in veterans like Ricky Rubio and Kelly Oubre Jr., and the Suns may be rising in the West.
”It has just been an unreal ride, right? ... This was therapeutic for me to be around a crew like this. I love you guys, man,” Williams told his players in an emotional locker-room speech Thursday, before the Suns were eliminated from playoff contention.
“Nobody believed we’d come here and go 8–0 and beat the teams we beat. But just know, man, this is special. I want you guys to know that. Now, you gotta build on that. ... You want to be the kind of team that controls your own destiny. That’s the next step.”
For Williams, it’s a step in the right direction.
