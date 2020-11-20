STEVE DeSHAZO: Thanks to COVID-19, football season is nearing Hail Mary status

IF YOU NEED a metaphor for the 2020 football season, look no further than Daniel Jones' run on Oct. 22.

Certainly you've seen the replay by now. The New York Giants' quarterback broke through Philadelphia's defense, seemingly destined for an 88-yard touchdown. Instead, he tripped over the turf at Lincoln Financial Field and fell, untouched, 8 yards short of the end zone.

There have been some bizarre and memorable highlights at both the college and pro levels, including Rice University's field goal attempt that hit both uprights and the crossbar (twice) before falling short. And it's tempting to look at the Arizona Cardinals' game-winning Hail Mary pass against Buffalo last Sunday for inspiration.

But we'll stick with Jones. Just like his stumble, it seems harder and harder to believe that the football season—begun with such preparation, high hopes and determination—will reach its conclusion.

Super Bowl LV? College Football Playoff? Don't hold your breath—especially if you're wearing a mask.

It's hard to overstate football's importance, both in terms of revenue to the schools and pro franchises that play it and the networks that televise it, and to a nation that's been enduring COVID-19 cabin fever for nine months. But the ice below us is cracking.