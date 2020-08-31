STEVE DeSHAZO: Thompson cast a huge shadow over Georgetown's program

Seated courtside for John Thompson’s biggest night of many as a college basketball coach was a budding sportswriter who had just taken his first airline flight—across the country, no less.
My job as a student journalist was to cover Virginia’s unexpected 1984 Final Four trip to Seattle, a year after three-time national player of the year Ralph Sampson had graduated. Akeem (as he then spelled it) Olajuwon and the Houston Cougars had outlasted the Cavaliers in overtime in Saturday’s semifinals, but my flight home wasn’t until Tuesday. And who would have missed a chance to see Olajuwon and Patrick Ewing’s Georgetown Hoyas clashed for the national title?
So imagine the nerves when those two future No. 1 picks battled for a rebound that glanced off their hands and directly to my seat? And looking up to see Olajuwon and Ewing’s chests heaving from exertion just a couple of feet from me? If I hadn’t returned the ball to the officials posthaste, I might not have gotten out alive.
Georgetown’s 84–75 victory that night turned out to be the pinnacle of on-court success for Thompson, who died Monday at age 78. But transforming Bill Clinton’s alma mater from an athletic afterthought into a basketball juggernaut was hardly Thompson’s ultimate achievement.
As Ewing proved that night, everything about Thompson’s program was big and in your face—from his perpetually scowling 6-foot-10, 300-pound frame to the string of All-America centers he sent to the NBA (Ewing, Dikembe Mutombo, Alonzo Mourning). Taking their coach’s lead, the Hoyas defiantly caused no small discomfort for opponents and critics who weren’t ready for them.
Those Hoyas set the stage for future glam teams like UNLV’s 1990 national champions and Michigan’s “Fab Five” a couple of years later. And in becoming the first Black coach to win an NCAA Division I men’s basketball championship that April night in Seattle, Thompson paved the way for more minorities to have a chance to lead their own programs.
Those accomplishment alone--along with a 24-year postseason streak at a school that had gone 3–23 the year before he arrived--would be enough to make Thompson a hall of famer. But that was only part of his legacy.
According to Georgetown officials, 76 of the 78 players who spent four seasons with Thompson earned their degrees. He kept a deflated basketball in his office to emphasize to his players that their careers (and lives) could go flat immediately without an education.
Long before Black Lives Matter became a hashtag, Thompson famously walked off the court before a 1989 game to protest the NCAA’s Proposition 42, a rule that prohibited athletes from getting scholarships unless they achieved academic standards. Thompson insisted the criteria unfairly targeted minorities.
He even faced down a known D.C. drug dealer, Rayful Edmond, and demanded he steer clear of some of his players with whom he’d become chummy.
But for most fans of a certain age, Thompson is best remembered not for the gruff exterior, but for a rare glimpse at his softer side.
Two years before they won the title, Thompson’s Hoyas battled North Carolina to the wire in a scintillating final best remembered for the jump shot that gave Dean Smith his first national championship and launched Michael Jordan’s career into the stratosphere.
Immediately after Jordan’s basket gave the Tar Heels a 63–62 lead, Hoyas guard Fred Brown errantly passed the ball to UNC’s James Worthy, killing Georgetown’s hopes. Brown was inconsolable--until Thompson enveloped him in a bear hug.
Brown, whose wife Repenzla is a Caroline County native, called his relationship with Thompson “complicated” on Monday, but added: “I can say that the impact he has had on making me who I am today is profound.”
If not for that pass and Villanova’s near-flawless performance in the 1985 final, Thompson might have won three titles in four years.
He was hardly perfect, though, and stubbornly old school. As head coach of the 1988 U.S. Olympic team, he foolishly excluded outside shooters from his roster and settled for bronze after suffering an epic semifinal upset loss to Brazil. That heralded a change in the game that turned the big men Thompson once recruited and groomed into an endangered species.
Thompson’s final seasons failed to live up to his glory years—even with Allen Iverson on the roster. But even after he resigned abruptly in 1999 while going through a divorce, he remained the face of the program. Each coach that succeeded him--former assistant Craig Escherick, his son John III and Ewing--comes from his personal or coaching tree. Even in retirement, Big John often dominated his son’s postgame press conferences from the back of the room.
Aside from John III’s trip to the 2007 Final Four, the Hoyas have fallen on relatively hard times, with only one postseason berth since 2015. That only underlines how remarkable Thompson’s sustained success was at an academically rigorous school like Georgetown—and the huge shadow Big John still casts over the program.
