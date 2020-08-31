STEVE DeSHAZO: Thompson cast a huge shadow over Georgetown's program

Seated courtside for John Thompson’s biggest night of many as a college basketball coach was a budding sportswriter who had just taken his first airline flight—across the country, no less.

My job as a student journalist was to cover Virginia’s unexpected 1984 Final Four trip to Seattle, a year after three-time national player of the year Ralph Sampson had graduated. Akeem (as he then spelled it) Olajuwon and the Houston Cougars had outlasted the Cavaliers in overtime in Saturday’s semifinals, but my flight home wasn’t until Tuesday. And who would have missed a chance to see Olajuwon and Patrick Ewing’s Georgetown Hoyas clashed for the national title?

So imagine the nerves when those two future No. 1 picks battled for a rebound that glanced off their hands and directly to my seat? And looking up to see Olajuwon and Ewing’s chests heaving from exertion just a couple of feet from me? If I hadn’t returned the ball to the officials posthaste, I might not have gotten out alive.

Georgetown’s 84–75 victory that night turned out to be the pinnacle of on-court success for Thompson, who died Monday at age 78. But transforming Bill Clinton’s alma mater from an athletic afterthought into a basketball juggernaut was hardly Thompson’s ultimate achievement.