STEVE DeSHAZO: To be their best, Washington Football players need to take a shot

Adversity, they say, reveals char-
acter. Prosperity can do the same. And despite all of its alleged progress, the Washington Football Team is showing signs of being the same old dysfunctional bunch.
Coming off a surprising NFC East title and several heralded off-field changes, Ron Rivera’s club should be sitting pretty.
Rivera has more good young players on his roster than at any time since Joe Gibbs was winning Super Bowls in the mid-1980s. Daniel Snyder escaped being forced to sell the team despite a lengthy NFL investigation into decades of alleged misogynistic behavior by team officials, receiving an affordable (for him) $10 million fine and time in the corner while his wife Tanya runs things. (Wink, wink).
The club also broke ground with an African-American team president (Jason Wright) and a female director of broadcasting (Julie Donaldson), both league firsts. Toss in their spot in the embarrassingly weak NFC East, and Rivera’s team should be ready to take a shot at repeating.
Get the reference? Take a shot? Apparently, Rivera’s players don’t.
As of Monday evening, seven of them were ineligible to practice because of their presence on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. That number includes three potential starting offensive linemen (All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff and tackles Cornelius Lucas and David Sharpe) as well starting defensive lineman Daron Payne, backup Matt Ioannidis and free-agent receiver Curtis Samuel.
Not all necessarily are infected, but they’ve been in close contact with someone who is or was. And there are other standouts, such as defensive linemen Chase Young and Montez Sweat, who have publicly stated they’re not sure they’ll get vaccinated.
In all, Washington reportedly ranks second-to-last in the 30-team NFL in vaccination rate. And in terms of judgment, roughly about the same level. Staying unvaccinated ranks as the dumbest thing any Washington player has done since Gus Frerotte head-butted a wall.
As discussed in this space last week, the NFL isn’t fooling around with COVID this year, not after losing a reported $4 billion in revenue in 2020 due to a lack of fans in the stands.
Thanks to a strong players’ union, the league can’t force its work force to get vaccinated (although it does require coaches, trainers and equipment personnel to do so). But Roger Goodell can make life difficult for reluctant players, forcing them to wear masks on team property and submit to daily testing.
Despite all the practice and preparation its teams put in, football can boil down to luck. Teams that win titles manage to avoid major injuries. And even though three quarterbacks (including Alex Smith) went down and Taylor Heinicke (signed in December) started a January playoff game, Washington was fairly fortunate last season.
Some injuries can’t be avoided. But given the statistics on the safety of the vaccine, it sure sounds like COVID infection is a lot easier to avoid for vaccinated players than, say, a torn ACL. And if you listen to scientists and follow the numbers, the Delta-variant spike could get worse for the unvaccinated population before it gets better.
Even if they don’t care about themselves or their teammates, Washington’s players should look at their coach, who is immunocompromised after undergoing treatment for skin cancer last season.
To a man, his players expressed respect and awe for Rivera, who missed some practices but never a game. Still, actions speak louder than words, and refusing to be immunized puts not only Rivera’s health, but his actual life, at risk.
Coaches are preparation freaks, and Rivera certainly qualifies. There are so many bad things that can happen in a game that are not under a given team’s control. Being vaccinated and avoiding having to compete without star players—or worse, forfeiting games and paychecks—are pitfalls than can be avoided.
Because of its talent and the lack thereof among its division rivals, Washington has a real chance to become the NFC East’s first repeat champion since the Philadelphia Eagles in 2004. If Snyder’s team wants to prove it has turned the page on two shameful decades and made progress, it will control what it can control.
Otherwise, it looks like the same old mess.
