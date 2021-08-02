STEVE DeSHAZO: To be their best, Washington Football players need to take a shot

Some injuries can’t be avoided. But given the statistics on the safety of the vaccine, it sure sounds like COVID infection is a lot easier to avoid for vaccinated players than, say, a torn ACL. And if you listen to scientists and follow the numbers, the Delta-variant spike could get worse for the unvaccinated population before it gets better.

Even if they don’t care about themselves or their teammates, Washington’s players should look at their coach, who is immunocompromised after undergoing treatment for skin cancer last season.

To a man, his players expressed respect and awe for Rivera, who missed some practices but never a game. Still, actions speak louder than words, and refusing to be immunized puts not only Rivera’s health, but his actual life, at risk.

Coaches are preparation freaks, and Rivera certainly qualifies. There are so many bad things that can happen in a game that are not under a given team’s control. Being vaccinated and avoiding having to compete without star players—or worse, forfeiting games and paychecks—are pitfalls than can be avoided.