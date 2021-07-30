STEVE DeSHAZO: Trades with L.A. mean Washington franchises are starting over

But even though the Nationals got the Dodgers’ two highest-rated prospects in right-hander Josiah Gray and catcher Keibert Ruiz to restock a depleted farm system, Rizzo’s dervish of deals signaled that the Nationals understand they won’t be serious contenders until the next presidential election, at the earliest. Not with Stephen Strasburg’s future in serious doubt.

Rizzo and the Nats finally accepted the truth that despite a high payroll, this is an unremarkable team. After winning four National League East titles in six years from 2012–17, Washington will now go four years without one. Its record over the past two years (coincidentally, a full season in normal times) is 73–89.

And if not for Ryan Zimmerman’s fortuitous broken-bat single in the 2019 NL wild card game—and the heroics that followed over the ensuing month—this still might be a middling franchise without a banner.

That’s why Rizzo had to think of the future. The Scherzer/Turner deal makes sense on both sides, since the Dodgers’ bid to repeat as champions took a hit with Trevor Bauer’s suspension.

And it’s not inconceivable that Scherzer, who proclaimed his love for D.C., could decide to return as a free agent in the winter. The odds of a 37-year-old coming back to a rebuilding franchise aren’t great, though.