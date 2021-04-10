STEVE DeSHAZO: Transfer portal keeping college basketball on the move -- but not in a good way

At Indiana, Johnson may help cushion the loss of guard Armaan Franklin, who averaged 11.4 points as a sophomore but chose to transfer to Virginia after coach Archie Miller’s firing. Virginia is reportedly also a finalist for Jayden Gardner, who led East Carolina in scoring (18.9) as a junior in 2020–21.

Tony Bennett needs to refresh his roster, with two of his last season’s top three scorers (Sam Hauser and Jay Huff) graduating and three players announcing that they will leave the Cavaliers: guard Casey Morsell (who landed at N.C. State) and forwards Justin McKoy (North Carolina) and Jabri Abdur–Rahim (still undecided).

Bennett founded his program on players staying for four or five years, but he’s had to change his philosophy. Two of his three leading scorers this past season were transfers: Hauser (Marquette) and Trey Murphy III (Rice).

Maryland quickly snapped up Qudus Wahab after the 6–11 sophomore became the latest defector from nearby Georgetown’s program—a curious decision considering Patrick Ewing’s reputation for developing big men. If immediately eligible, Wahab could make the Terrapins a top-10 team next season—unless top returning scorers Aaron Wiggins and Eric Ayala stick with their rescindable decision to declare early for the NBA draft.