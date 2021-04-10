STEVE DeSHAZO: Transfer portal keeping college basketball on the move -- but not in a good way

CONFETTI IS still strewn around Baylor University’s campus in Waco, Texas, celebrating the Bears’ men’s basketball title. Before that mess is completely cleaned up, there’s already chaos in college basketball.
Forget for a moment athletes’ push for Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) that seems headed for the courts (legal, not basketball). The more immediate concern is college basketball’s version of free agency, better known as the transfer portal.
The phenomenon affects virtually every school. Baylor’s manhandling of previously unbeaten Gonzaga on Monday night was keyed by transfers MaCio Teague (UNC Asheville), Davion Mitchell (Auburn), Adam Flagler (Presbyterian) and Jonathan Tchamba Tchatchoua (UNLV), none of whom were five-star recruits. The other Final Four teams (Gonzaga, Kentucky and Houston) also benefitted from players who began their careers elsewhere.
And next season’s top 25 will be influenced by the landing spots of the more than 1,200 players who were in the national transfer portal as of this week. That includes the fates of just about every regional team.
Already, two players with local ties have chosen their second homes. Former Spotsylvania County resident Xavier Johnson will sign with Indiana after leading the Atlantic Coast Conference in assists at the time of his decision to leave Pittsburgh. And Louisa native Chris Shelton transferred to Youngstown State after leading Division I in 3-point percentage (.486) at Hampton as a sophomore last season.
At Indiana, Johnson may help cushion the loss of guard Armaan Franklin, who averaged 11.4 points as a sophomore but chose to transfer to Virginia after coach Archie Miller’s firing. Virginia is reportedly also a finalist for Jayden Gardner, who led East Carolina in scoring (18.9) as a junior in 2020–21.
Tony Bennett needs to refresh his roster, with two of his last season’s top three scorers (Sam Hauser and Jay Huff) graduating and three players announcing that they will leave the Cavaliers: guard Casey Morsell (who landed at N.C. State) and forwards Justin McKoy (North Carolina) and Jabri Abdur–Rahim (still undecided).
Bennett founded his program on players staying for four or five years, but he’s had to change his philosophy. Two of his three leading scorers this past season were transfers: Hauser (Marquette) and Trey Murphy III (Rice).
Maryland quickly snapped up Qudus Wahab after the 6–11 sophomore became the latest defector from nearby Georgetown’s program—a curious decision considering Patrick Ewing’s reputation for developing big men. If immediately eligible, Wahab could make the Terrapins a top-10 team next season—unless top returning scorers Aaron Wiggins and Eric Ayala stick with their rescindable decision to declare early for the NBA draft.
Virginia Tech also looks to be ranked again next season—but won’t be quite as strong if Keve Aluma turns pro. Aluma was a second-team all-ACC pick last season after (you guessed it) transferring from Wofford (where he began his career with current Hokies coach Mike Young). If he returns, Aluma and 7-foot-1 Michael Durr (an incoming transfer from South Florida) could give Tech arguably its most imposing frontcourt ever.
So, did you get all that?
Like it or not, the transfer portal is here to stay. Next year’s rosters (and rankings) will depend on how many players receive immediate eligibility from the NCAA and how many must sit out the standard year. The NCAA has already given Division I players an extra season of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic, which can benefit everyone but also will cause a serious roster logjam—which may result in ever more transfers next year.
It wasn’t unusual to see an exodus of players after a coaching change; Bennett’s first few seasons at Virginia exhibited that. Nowadays, though, there are more reasons for discontent: a lack of playing time, coaching philosophies, NBA aspirations.
And it isn’t limited to the men’s game. Fredericksburg native Shakira Austin enjoyed a breakout season for Mississippi’s women’s team after two successful seasons at Maryland. After averaging 18.6 points and 9.1 rebounds as a junior, she’ll be a likely preseason All-American in the fall—and a potential first-round 2022 WNBA draft pick.
For every success story, there are plenty of disappointments in the transfer portal. But that’s unlikely to slow the flow—and it will reinforce the old cliché that you can’t tell the players without a program.
