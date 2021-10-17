STEVE DeSHAZO: Unforced errors show the real difference between Washington and elite teams

About the only thing these two teams had in common entering Sunday was identical 2–3 records. The Chiefs, who won a Super Bowl two years ago, made all their mistakes in the first half, giving them time to recover. Washington’s errors came in the final 30 minutes, where every slip is magnified, while Kansas City was nearly flawless.

“It didn’t seem like they panicked at all,” Washington receiver Terry McLaurin said. “I don’t think we panicked, either. But when it mattered, in the second half, they executed better than we did.”

There’s no real shame in that. The Chiefs are so talented on offense that they don’t really need troubled former Pro Bowl receiver Josh Gordon, whom they recently signed. Washington retired Sean Taylor’s jersey on Sunday, but the present club has perhaps one player (Young) with that kind of individual game-changing potential.

It’s the mental mistakes—which always seem to come at the most inopportune times—that are crushing. And with a difficult schedule ahead, they are what’s keeping Washington from elite status.

Kendall Fuller understands better than most. He’s been on both sides; he was traded to the Chiefs in the deal that brought Alex Smith to D.C. and made Mahomes a starter. He won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs before returning to Washington as a free agent.

“You can say this, or you can say that,” Fuller said. “But at the end of the day, they were the ones who made the plays.”

