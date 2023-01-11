STEVE DeSHAZO: Unlikely heroes hold key to Cavaliers' hopes

CHARLOTTESVILLE — If this edition restores Virginia's basketball legacy to the lofty standard of the 2019 national title team — and that's far from certain — Tuesday night might prove to be the turning point.

A gritty 65–58 victory over a depleted North Carolina squad wasn't the Cavaliers' most impressive triumph this season; they dispatched then-No. 5 Baylor and No. 19 Illinois in a 48-hour span in November.

And the underachieving Tar Heels played most of the night without their two best big men. Transfer Pete Nance missed the game with a bad back, and Armando Bacot — who owned the Cavaliers in two blowout wins last season — limped off after 79 seconds Tuesday with a left ankle injury that clouds UNC's hopes for a return to the Final Four.

Still, it took every bit of Virginia's resilience (and some innovation) to survive in a game that could have sent its season in either direction.

"We're imperfect; I get that," coach Tony Bennett said. "But they stayed true to trying to guard hard and get good shots."

Those are touchstones of the program that Bennett has lifted into national elite status. The Cavaliers take pride in bumping opponents out of their comfort zone.

On Tuesday, Virginia (13–3, 4–2 ACC) needed to visit unfamiliar territory. With the Tar Heels forced to go small without Bacot or Nance, Bennett did the same.

For the final 15:12, he went with a four-guard lineup (Kihei Clark, Reece Beekman, Armaan Franklin and freshman Isaac McKneeley) that featured graduate transfer Ben Vander Plas at the nominal center position. Bennett didn't make a single substitution during that time, leaving both of his starting frontcourt players (last year's leading scorer, Jaylen Gardner and Kayden Shedrick) on the bench.

"I definitely feel we had a kind of a rhythm going with the guys on the court at the time," Beekman said. "We were all in sync with the offense we were running. We were getting open shots.

"It was definitely a grind towards the end. Everybody was tired, but we worked out hard in the offseason for moments like this."

It was no surprise that Beekman and Clark logged yeoman's minutes. The headline was the all-around contributions from the other three.

Franklin arrived before last season as a transfer from Indiana with a reputation as a 3-point marksman, but he hit just 29.6 percent from long range as the Cavaliers failed to reach the NCAA tournament.

He's up to 39 percent this year, but he missed all five of his 3-point tries Tuesday and started 0 for 7 overall. He also continued a concerning trend of missing late free throws. But he managed to score 12 points, add a career-high nine rebounds, block three shots and play the requisite defense that has kept him in the starting lineup.

Vander Plas' contributions were even more notable.

Aside from a 20-point outburst in a loss at Miami, the mustachioed 6-foot-8 grad transfer had struggled mightily in his last eight games, shooting a combined 9 for 40 in the other seven and failing to reach double figures in any of them.

On Tuesday, though, he was on the court two and half hours before game time working on his shot. It paid off as he scored a game-high 17 points (including 3 of 4 3-pointers) and added eight rebounds.

He also made a huge steal and game-clinching dunk after playing shutdown defense on Jalen Washington, UNC's 6–11 rangy freshman who was forced into action after Bacot's injury. Washington stung the Cavaliers for 12 first-half points, but managed just one in the final 20 minutes.

"(I forced) him to catch a little bit farther out and then (I relied) on the strength I have," Vander Plas said, explaining his defense strategy.

The NCAA now compiles NHL-like plus-minus statistics, and on Tuesday, the Cavaliers outscored the Tar Heels by 16 points when Franklin was on the floor and by 12 in Vander Plas' tenure.

It's unlikely that Bennett will need to stick with that particular lineup for that long again; Franklin and Shedrick are big parts of the game plan. But it has to encourage him that his team can win in different ways.

Since defeating Texas Tech for the 2019 national title, Virginia hasn't won a single NCAA tournament game. COVID ruined the Cavaliers' chance to defend in 2020, and Vander Plas' Ohio Bobcats upset them in 2021 after a virus-mandated quarantine.

Virginia also dropped close ACC decisions to Miami and Pittsburgh this season, and repeated scoring droughts have raised questions over just how good this team can be. Tuesday's win doesn't close that book, but it could offer a rosier outlook for the weeks ahead.

"Guys are gonna struggle in stretches," Bennett said. "But will you stay faithful, and just keep playing, and not lose your way? And it was good to see that."