STEVE DeSHAZO: VCU, Richmond hope to join Hokies, Cavaliers in NCAA field

CITY bragging rights won’t be the only thing at stake next Wednesday when the Richmond Spiders host VCU. Eyeballs around the Commonwealth--as well as those of many NCAA tournament committee members--will be watching.
Barring another untimely COVID outbreak, Virginia is a virtual lock to get a shot at defending the national title it won in 2019, the last time the NCAA handed out a trophy. Virginia Tech’s surprising season seems likely to end with a tournament bid, as well.
Beyond that, state schools have plenty of work to do.
Liberty (Atlantic Sun), James Madison (Colonial Athletic Association) and Radford (Big South) are at or near the top of their respective conferences, but each will need to win its tournament to get an automatic NCAA bid.
JMU (11-5, 6-1), which sits half a game behind first-place Northeastern, gets a break by hosting next month’s CAA tournament at its brand-spanking-new Atlantic Union Bank Center as it seeks to punch just its third NCAA ticket since 1983.
VCU is 14-4 overall and 7-2 in the Atlantic 10 Conference entering Friday’s game against first-place St. Bonaventure (10-2, 8-2). Neither the Rams nor Richmond (10-4, 4-2) may need to win the Atlantic 10 tournament to qualify. In the most recent NCAA NET rankings, VCU is No. 37 and Richmond No. 53.
But the odds of both teams getting at-large bids seem remote. That’s why Wednesday’s matchup at the Robins Center looms large. (Their first scheduled meeting last month at VCU’s Siegel Center was postponed after a positive COVID test in the Spiders’ program.)
The Rams enter Friday’s game on a roll, with four straight wins. Despite seeing last year’s leading scorer and rebounder, Marcus Santos-Silva, transfer to Texas Tech, coach Mike Rhoades has done an admirable job with a young team. Sophomore guard Nah’Shone “Bones” Hyland has made his case for conference player of the year by averaging 19.2 points per game and hitting the go-ahead 3-pointer late in last week’s 63-62 win over Rhode Island.
The Spiders, meanwhile, entered this season with a veteran team and high expectations, even after fifth-year guard Nick Sherod tore his ACL in the fall.
Their veteran nucleus of seniors Grant Golden, Blake Francis and Jacob Gilyard has played together for four years, and an early win at Kentucky (which now doesn’t look quite so impressive) was part of a 5-0 start that briefly landed them in the AP’s top 25 poll.
But Richmond is currently nearing the end of its second COVID-related pause. After the first period of inactivity, the Spiders looked sluggish in an 84-78 home loss to an undistinguished La Salle team that’s currently 8-12.
In an effort to avoid a repeat, Richmond booked an impromptu Saturday tuneup game with Division III St. Mary’s (Md.), whose coach, Chris Harney, candidly told The Richmond Times-Dispatch that his team is a “sparring partner” for the Spiders.
Urgency is clearly on the Spiders’ minds, with most of their best players in their final seasons of eligibility. They’ll get no sympathy next week--or in the A-10 tournament, if they should meet there--from the youthful Rams, who have NCAA tournament aspirations of their own.
As with all games in this oddest of seasons, let’s just hope the teams get the chance to prove their worth on the court.
