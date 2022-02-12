STEVE DESHAZO: VCU's balance keys win streak

FAIRFAX—When senior forward Vince Williams picked up two quick fouls before the first media timeout of Saturday’s Atlantic 10 showdown at George Mason, there was no panic on the VCU bench.

Generally, when a team’s leading scorer is forced to the bench that early, it bodes poorly. It likely would have been more consequential for the Rams last season, when conference player of the year Na’Shon “Bones” Hyland took almost every meaningful shot.

This edition of the Rams is constructed differently, though. They still play their trademark, smothering full-court defense. And they’re still successful; Saturday’s comfortable 85–70 victory was their sixth in their past seven outings and, combined with first-place Davidson’s loss to Rhode Island, put VCU (16–7, 9–3) back into a crowded race for the A–10’s regular-season title.

But no one player is carrying the load the way Hyland did last season, when he contributed 19.5 points per game and only one teammate averaged double figures (Williams at 10.6).

On Saturday, five Rams reached double figures as VCU matched its season high in points. In fact, seven different players have led the Rams in scoring in a game this season.

“On offense, we give them great freedom, the green light mentality,” coach Mike Rhoades said. “Your responsibility is to share the ball and make the right play. ... When you do that, it also leads to everyone wanting success for each other.”

That was never more obvious than early in the second half. The Rams scored 21 points on their first nine possessions after the break, going 5 for 5 from 3-point range. Sophomore point guard Ace Baldwin Jr. and freshman Jayden Nunn each hit two long-range shots and Williams one.

That forced the Patriots to extend their defense, opening driving lanes that the Rams happily exploited.

“They have some guys that we didn’t care if they shot from outside, and they still ended up getting layups,” first-year George Mason coach Kim English said. “ ... That’s a problem.”

It’s one the rest of the Atlantic 10 will have to deal with over the final three weeks of the regular season, as well as in the conference tournament in Washington’s Capital One Arena next month. This is a balanced, athletic team that seems to be peaking at the right time.

That surge has coincided with good health from Baldwin, who missed the season’s first eight games with an Achilles tendon injury. Since recovering, he has gotten more confident and assertive. On Saturday, he set a career high with 18 points and matched his best with 10 assists.

“I played frustrated [in previous games],” Baldwin said. “But coach preaches, ‘Just have joy.’ “

Asked what has sparked the Rams’ recent surge, Williams was succinct. “Just our point guard, Ace,” he said, adding, “He switches up plays sometimes.”

“Audibles,” interjected Rhoades, referring to Baldwin’s success as a high school quarterback in Baltimore.

Rhoades won’t object to being overruled when the Rams are playing with the efficiency they’ve shown lately. He’s aware of the risks of a high-octane offense.

“We had just 12 turnovers today,” he said. “We may have 29 tomorrow.”

That’s a risk he’s willing to take. Williams (12.6) and Baldwin (11.1) are the Rams averaging in double figures, but with their diversity and teamwork, they are far less predictable on the offensive end.

“It’s guys accepting their roles and starring in their roles,” Rhoades said.

The Rams certainly have a new admirer in English, who spent the past two seasons on Rick Barnes’ staff at Tennessee.

“It’s nothing exquisite,” he said of VCU’s offense. “It’s simple, But simplicity is brilliant.”

