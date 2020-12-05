STEVE DeSHAZO: Virginia's Armstrong proves he can be as nice as Bryce

Perkins holds the school single-game record with 490 total yards last season against North Carolina. Through three quarters Saturday, Armstrong had 378 and might have erased that mark if the Cavaliers hadn’t wisely gone conservative in the final quarter.

And Virginia fans have to wonder just how good their surging 5-4 team’s season might have been had Armstrong not suffered a concussion in the first half of Oct. 10’s loss to N.C. State and sat out the next week’s defeat at Wake Forest. That set Armstrong (and his team) back, but it wasn’t a knockout punch.

“I won’t compare them,” Mendenhall said of his past and present quarterbacks. “ ... But [Armstrong’s] right on point. He has met expectations every step of the way. I couldn’t be happier about where he is, how he’s playing, his competitiveness, his leadership and and his production.”

Like his team, Armstrong wasn’t perfect Saturday. His ill-considered pass late in the second quarter was intercepted by BC’’s Jahmin Muse, allowing the Eagles to pull within 20-17 at the break.