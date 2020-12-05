STEVE DeSHAZO: Virginia's Armstrong proves he can be as nice as Bryce

CHARLOTTESVILLE —Bryce Perkins still casts a long shadow over Virginia’s football program, including the record book. But the word “irreplaceable” can now be scratched from his impressive legacy.
Perkins’ dynamic arm, legs and will carried the Cavaliers to their first Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal Division title in 2019 and expedited coach Bronco Mendenhall’s rebuilding effort. When Perkins graduated virtually last spring, though, the question was where the program would go without him.
Thanks to Brennan Armstrong, though, Virginia seems to be in good hands--for the present and the future. And he’s done something Perkins never did.
Behind Armstrong’s 287 passing yards and a touchdown and his 130 rushing yards and another score Saturday, the Cavaliers (5-4) won their fourth straight game, 43-32 over Boston College. Combined with his 435 total yards two weeks ago against Abilene Christian, the southpaw sophomore is the first player in school history to top 400 in consecutive games.
“I’m getting better every game,” Armstrong said. “That just goes with preparation and just playing a lot more. I’m finally getting the hang of it.”
Armstrong can’t match Perkins’ sprinter’s speed (or even that of teammate Keytaon Thompson, who plays a hybrid QB/receiver/running back role). But he was fast enough to leave BC defenders in his wake on a 60-yard third-quarter touchdown run that followed Courtland High School graduate Nick Grant’s momentum-altering end-zone interception.
Perkins holds the school single-game record with 490 total yards last season against North Carolina. Through three quarters Saturday, Armstrong had 378 and might have erased that mark if the Cavaliers hadn’t wisely gone conservative in the final quarter.
And Virginia fans have to wonder just how good their surging 5-4 team’s season might have been had Armstrong not suffered a concussion in the first half of Oct. 10’s loss to N.C. State and sat out the next week’s defeat at Wake Forest. That set Armstrong (and his team) back, but it wasn’t a knockout punch.
“I won’t compare them,” Mendenhall said of his past and present quarterbacks. “ ... But [Armstrong’s] right on point. He has met expectations every step of the way. I couldn’t be happier about where he is, how he’s playing, his competitiveness, his leadership and and his production.”
Like his team, Armstrong wasn’t perfect Saturday. His ill-considered pass late in the second quarter was intercepted by BC’’s Jahmin Muse, allowing the Eagles to pull within 20-17 at the break.
But he showed enough poise, toughness and passing touch to compensate for a struggling defense. Riddled with injuries, transfers and contact-tracing absences, Virginia allowed backup quarterback Dennis Grosel to tie Doug Flutie’s single-game record with 520 passing yards and four touchdowns in place of the injured starter Phil Jurkovec, although they picked him off three times.
Virginia wasn’t expected to be equipped to win shootouts this year. But Armstrong’s versatility--he’s the Cavaliers’ leading rusher for the season, as Perkins was last year--and his growing comfort with his receiver bodes well.
Barring injury, Armstrong should give the Cavaliers stability at football’s most important position for the next two seasons, and he’ll offer a similar package to Virginia Tech’s Hendon Hooker in next week’s Commonwealth Cup clash in Blacksburg.
But don’t compare him to anyone--not Hooker, not Perkins, not even Tayson Hill, who starred for Mendenhall at BYU and is now the New Orleans’ Saints’ starter in Drew Brees’ absence.
“I just play my style of football,” Armstrong said.
It’s working out just fine for him—and the Cavaliers.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443
