STEVE DeSHAZO: Wall trade marks the end of an era of missed potential in D.C.

The other three had their moments. Griffin dazzled as a rookie, leading Washington to a division title. Harper won a unanimous National League MVP award in 2015. Wall was a five-time NBA All-Star and hit a dramatic game-winning shot against Boston in Game 6 of the 2017 Eastern Conference semifinals.

But their careers in D.C. all will be marked with what-if asterisks.

What if Griffin had put in the work to become a proficient pocket passer? What if he, like Wall, had managed to stay healthy? And what if Harper had shown more consistency?

We’ll start with Wall, since he spent Thursday packing to move to Texas.

Drafted first overall out of Kentucky in 2010, he helped rescue the Wizards from a dark patch that included Gilbert Arenas bringing guns into the locker room, threatening to shoot former teammate Javaris Crittendon. He made the team relevant again, especially after Bradley Beal joined him in the backcourt.

But Wall never became a consistent outside shooter, and his knee and Achilles tendon injuries robbed him of the end-to-end speed that keyed his game. In his absence, Beal became an elite scorer.

It remains to be seen whether Beal can coexist better with Westbrook, but it was probably time for a fresh start for Wall.