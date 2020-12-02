STEVE DeSHAZO: Wall trade marks the end of an era of missed potential in D.C.

John Greenleaf Whittier likely wasn’t a sports fan. There were no pro leagues in 1856, when his poem “Maud Muller” ended thusly: “For all sad words of tongue and pen, The saddest are these, ‘It might have been.’ ”
Nearly 175 years later, they apply to the D.C. sports scene.
In 2012, there was an air of optimism in the nation’s capital. Robert Griffin III, the second overall pick in that spring’s draft, was named NFL offensive rookie of the year. He joined former No. 1 overall picks Alex Ovechkin (Capitals), Bryce Harper (Nationals) and John Wall (Wizards) to form what looked like the city’s new athletic Mount Rushmore.
Fast-forward eight years, and the Wizards finally gave up on the oft-injured Wall, dealing him and a future first-round draft pick to the Houston Rockets in exchange for former MVP Russell Westbrook. Coincidentally, the trade came on the same day that Griffin, now a journeyman backup quarterback, made a rare start for the COVID-19-riddled Baltimore Ravens in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Harper is also gone, signing a 13-year contact with the Philadelphia Phillies in early 2019--the same year his former team finally won that franchise’s first World Series without him.
Only Ovechkin remains, and he alone fulfilled the enormous expectations bestowed on that Fab Four. His Capitals claimed the 2018 Stanley Cup, and as he enters the final season of his then-record 13-year, $124 million contract, he still has an outside chance of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL career record of 894 goals. (He has 706.)
The other three had their moments. Griffin dazzled as a rookie, leading Washington to a division title. Harper won a unanimous National League MVP award in 2015. Wall was a five-time NBA All-Star and hit a dramatic game-winning shot against Boston in Game 6 of the 2017 Eastern Conference semifinals.
But their careers in D.C. all will be marked with what-if asterisks.
What if Griffin had put in the work to become a proficient pocket passer? What if he, like Wall, had managed to stay healthy? And what if Harper had shown more consistency?
We’ll start with Wall, since he spent Thursday packing to move to Texas.
Drafted first overall out of Kentucky in 2010, he helped rescue the Wizards from a dark patch that included Gilbert Arenas bringing guns into the locker room, threatening to shoot former teammate Javaris Crittendon. He made the team relevant again, especially after Bradley Beal joined him in the backcourt.
But Wall never became a consistent outside shooter, and his knee and Achilles tendon injuries robbed him of the end-to-end speed that keyed his game. In his absence, Beal became an elite scorer.
It remains to be seen whether Beal can coexist better with Westbrook, but it was probably time for a fresh start for Wall.
Griffin excelled in former coach Mike Shanahan’s read-option attack as a rookie, but took some wicked hits, tore his ACL in a playoff loss to Seattle in January 2013 and hasn’t been the same since.
Ironically, his style of play is now back in vogue in the NFL, thanks to the success of versatile quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson and Kyle Murray. Those three are all more accurate passers, though, reducing the risk of career-ending hits.
Filling in for the COVID-ridden Jackson in Wednesday’s twice-delayed loss to Pittsburgh, Griffin did rush for a game-high 68 yards before leaving with a left hamstring injury. But he completed just 7 of 12 passes for 33 yards, and the Steelers’ Joe Haden returned one of his errant throws for a touchdown. Third-stringer Chase McSorley more than doubled Griffin’s passing yardage on on 70-yard TD connection to Marquise Brown.
Unless Jackson is cleared to return, Griffin may start Tuesday’s game against Dallas. But it’s hard to imagine him having much sustained success, in Baltimore or elsewhere.
Harper still may end up in Cooperstown some day. But since none of his most recent five seasons have approximated his 2015 MVP form, it seems fair to describe him as a productive but flawed player, more like Bobby Bonds than Barry Bonds.
Only in an injury-shortened 2017 season has Harper approached his 2015 numbers for batting average (.330) on OPS (1.109). He still draws plenty of walks and hits some tape-measure home runs, but he strikes out a lot. In an era of analytics, he’s a below-average outfielder.
And he had to watch the Nationals celebrate the 2019 World Series on television.
Eight years ago, the future looked bright in D.C., with a young star on every team. Now, Ovechkin is the last standing, for at least one more season.
Let the what-ifs begin.
