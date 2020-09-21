STEVE DeSHAZO: Washington brought back to earth by Week 2 pratfall

Meanwhile, Dwayne Haskins regressed from sufficiently efficient in Week 1 to glaringly young, struggling early for the second straight week as his team fell behind 20-0 at the half.

Unsurprisingly, many of the patient folks on social media are already calling for backup Kyle Allen to start this Sunday at Cleveland. Those sentiments are as ludicrous as the rosy forecasts from seven days earlier.

The truth is, this is a team in progress, with a lot of work ahead and a long, slow road back to competitive.

Former Eagles team president Joe Banner angered a lot of joyous D.C. fans after the opener with the following tweet: "Washington fans who are talking about how good their team is are going to look back and wish they had won quietly." After Sunday's loss in Arizona, he followed that up with; "Seems like Washington fans didn’t realize my comment that the Eagles lost to one of the worst teams in the league, was criticism of the Eagles as well as Washington."

He was right both times. Washington outcoached and outplayed a banged-up Eagles team that is now 0-2 and even more out of sync. Rivera's team exploited its best asset (its pass rush) against an injury-riddled Philadelphia offensive line and an immobile quarterback.