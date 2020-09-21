STEVE DeSHAZO: Washington brought back to earth by Week 2 pratfall

Like that after-dinner cookie that you know you shouldn't eat, it's almost impossible to resist the temptation to make broad declarations after Week 1 of any football season.
Still, the optimism exuding from and around the Washington Football Team after its opening 27-17 victory over Philadelphia seemed misguided.
Second weeks usually bring everyone back to reality, and Sunday's not-that-close 27-15 loss in Arizona should do exactly that.
This was (and is), after all, a team that went 3-13 a year ago, and had a new coach, a virtually untested quarterback, scant practice and (like every other franchise) no preseason games, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. And it was dealing with its usual off-field turmoil, including a league investigation and new coach Ron Rivera's cancer treatment.
All of that made the second-half demolition of the defending NFC East champions seem surreal. It also set off a somewhat understandable but vastly premature catharsis, especially after all three of the division's other teams lost their openers.
After one game, some observers began comparing the talented young defensive line to the great quartets in NFL history, like Pittsburgh's "Steel Curtain," the L.A. Rams' "Fearsome Foursome" or Minnesota's "Purple People Eaters."
That requires consistency. Veteran Ryan Kerrigan, who was named NFC defensive player of the week after collecting two sacks against the Eagles, wasn't credited with even an assisted tackle on Sunday, as Kyler Murray proved far more elusive than Carson Wentz.
Meanwhile, Dwayne Haskins regressed from sufficiently efficient in Week 1 to glaringly young, struggling early for the second straight week as his team fell behind 20-0 at the half.
Unsurprisingly, many of the patient folks on social media are already calling for backup Kyle Allen to start this Sunday at Cleveland. Those sentiments are as ludicrous as the rosy forecasts from seven days earlier.
The truth is, this is a team in progress, with a lot of work ahead and a long, slow road back to competitive.
Former Eagles team president Joe Banner angered a lot of joyous D.C. fans after the opener with the following tweet: "Washington fans who are talking about how good their team is are going to look back and wish they had won quietly." After Sunday's loss in Arizona, he followed that up with; "Seems like Washington fans didn’t realize my comment that the Eagles lost to one of the worst teams in the league, was criticism of the Eagles as well as Washington."
He was right both times. Washington outcoached and outplayed a banged-up Eagles team that is now 0-2 and even more out of sync. Rivera's team exploited its best asset (its pass rush) against an injury-riddled Philadelphia offensive line and an immobile quarterback.
On Sunday, Murray proved he'll be a handful for any opponent with his speed and arm. And in the next 14 days, Washington next faces similar quarterbacks in Cleveland's Baker Mayfield and the most elusive of them all, Baltimore's Lamar Jackson.
At the same time, Haskins is showing both his ability and his inexperience, which can be frustrating for everyone involved. He has one proven receiver (Terry McLaurin), and his only distinguished blocker (Brandon Scherff) will miss at least two weeks with a knee injury he suffered Sunday. The team's best cornerback (Kendall Fuller) has yet to play this season due to a knee injury of his own.
The silver lining is that the NFC East looks like the NFL's worst division by far. If not for Dallas' stirring rally (or Atlanta's latest epic collapse) on Sunday, Washington would be the only NFC East team with a win this season. The Giants, who weren't going to be good anyway, lost their best player (Saquon Barkley) for the season Sunday.
So stay buckled in, and try not to get dizzy riding this team's sine curve this season. Even as it improves, the lows are still likely to vastly outweigh the highs.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443
