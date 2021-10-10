STEVE DeSHAZO: Washington can no long blame defensive 'gifts' on basic player lapses

Instead, Winston launched a pass to the end zone with an arc so high that it might have clipped a flight headed for BWI Airport. Collins, Kendall Fuller and Benjamin St.–Juste Callaway surrounded Callaway, but none made more than a half-hearted leap to try and prevent from making one of the easiest scoring catches he’ll ever make.

“When the ball was up in the air, we just [weren’t] prepared,” Collins said. “That wasn’t what we were expecting.”

That’s inexcusable, and it’s the kind of thing that gets coaches fired.

“I think we’re lacking a little bit of confidence right now,” Rivera said. “ ... We have too many good football players to make the mistakes we are making now.”

Taylor Heinicke’s often-dynamic play and the New York Giants’ ineptitude had helped Washington split its first four games. But in two of the past three weeks, Heinicke has shown why he’s a journeyman with a high risk/reward ratio (he threw two killer interceptions Sunday), and Washington’s defense is about to face some of the league’s most explosive offenses.

“There were a few plays that changed the entire momentum of the game that didn’t go our way,” Ioannidis said. “We beat ourselves.”

That’s becoming a too-common refrain. You won’t hear an explicit call for a pink slip here. But clearly, something has to change, or the results will continue to be the same (if not worse).

