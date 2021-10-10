STEVE DeSHAZO: Washington can no long blame defensive 'gifts' on basic player lapses

LANDOVER, Md.—Talk is cheap. It also doesn’t stop Hail Mary passes and quick-snap go patterns.
Ron Rivera has been coaching long enough that he knows the right things to say, even after an infuriating performance like Sunday’s 33–22 loss to New Orleans. So he didn’t throw his struggling defensive coordinator, Jack Del Rio, or his underperforming secondary under any buses—at least not publicly.
“All you can do is keep playing and working hard, keep plugging away,” he said.
Well, that’s not all. Chances are, the conversations in Ashburn this week won’t be nearly as diplomatic.
Washington’s defense looked as disorganized as a middle-school play dress rehearsal on Sunday. It was another embarrassing performance from a group that didn’t discourage talk during the preseason about being the league’s best unit but entered the game ranked 29th in the league and did nothing to improve on that.
It allowed the Saints’ Deonte Harris to run completely uncovered for a 72-yard touchdown catch four minutes into the game and barely bothered to contest Marquez Callaway’s 49-yard Hail Mary on the final play of the first half that gave New Orleans a lead it never relinquished.
“Yeah, it’s frustrating,” defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis said. “I can’t speak [for] the entire defense, because there is a whole lot of stuff going on in the back end which I don’t understand, you know, coverage-wise.”
Washington’s cornerbacks and safeties don’t seem to grasp the concepts, either. And five games into a season, that’s a major problem for Rivera and, especially, Del Rio.
If Jameis Winston can pick apart this group so easily, what will the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes do next Sunday? Or the Packers’ Aaron Rodgers the week after that? Or, heaven forbid, Tom Brady on Nov. 14?
“We’ve got to stop giving people gifts,” defensive tackle Daron Payne said. “We’ve got to put out feet on their necks.”
Just getting close enough to do so would represent a good start. On Harris’ 72-yard TD catch, he ran past cornerback William Jackson III, who was clearly expecting help from safety Landon Collins.
Problem was, Collins was trying to fool Winston by lining up close to the line of scrimmage, and the Saints snapped the ball before he could retreat. There wasn’t a defender within 20 yards of Harris when he caught the ball.
Even more egregious was Callaway’s shockingly easy 49-yard touchdown just before halftime.
The Saints took over at the Washington 49 with eight seconds to play and no timeouts. To hear Collins tell it, Washington expected New Orleans to try to pick up 15 yards or so on a sideline pass pattern and get out of bounds to try a long field goal.
Instead, Winston launched a pass to the end zone with an arc so high that it might have clipped a flight headed for BWI Airport. Collins, Kendall Fuller and Benjamin St.–Juste Callaway surrounded Callaway, but none made more than a half-hearted leap to try and prevent from making one of the easiest scoring catches he’ll ever make.
“When the ball was up in the air, we just [weren’t] prepared,” Collins said. “That wasn’t what we were expecting.”
That’s inexcusable, and it’s the kind of thing that gets coaches fired.
“I think we’re lacking a little bit of confidence right now,” Rivera said. “ ... We have too many good football players to make the mistakes we are making now.”
Taylor Heinicke’s often-dynamic play and the New York Giants’ ineptitude had helped Washington split its first four games. But in two of the past three weeks, Heinicke has shown why he’s a journeyman with a high risk/reward ratio (he threw two killer interceptions Sunday), and Washington’s defense is about to face some of the league’s most explosive offenses.
“There were a few plays that changed the entire momentum of the game that didn’t go our way,” Ioannidis said. “We beat ourselves.”
That’s becoming a too-common refrain. You won’t hear an explicit call for a pink slip here. But clearly, something has to change, or the results will continue to be the same (if not worse).
