STEVE DeSHAZO: Washington displayed all of its dysfunction in one night

Let’s start with COVID, which isn’t unique to Washington’s locker room. It caused three NFL postponements last weekend and scrapped several college bowl games this week, along with multiple NBA and NHL games.

It’s hardly surprising, though, that a locker room that showed little concern about its cancer-survivor coach during training camp would become one of the league’s hardest-hit teams. The attrition caused by losing several key players doomed any chance Washington had of winning key division games against the Eagles and Cowboys last week.

Even factoring in that lack of available talent, how do you explain two consecutive plays Sunday night where Washington defensive linemen came running onto the field just as Dallas was snapping the ball? Yes, several assistant coaches were not on the sideline due to COVID, but that smacks of disarray, even on a team known for it.

And what must it have taken for Allen, one of the team’s most composed and respected players, to take a swing at Payne, his teammate for most of the past seven years? Frustration is building, but professionals rarely let it surface on national television.