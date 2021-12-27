STEVE DeSHAZO: Washington displayed all of its dysfunction in one night

Jamin Davis was a late scratch from Sunday’s game at Dallas because his rapid COVID-19 test results didn’t come back in time.
The rest of the rookie linebacker’s Washington Football teammates’ rampant symptoms of dysfunction were on full display in a 56–14 loss to the Cowboys, the most lopsided game of an NFL season otherwise full of parity.
And there’s no known vaccine for this.
Even if you ignore Dallas’ 42 first-half points or its 497 yards (which could have been a whole lot more), or Taylor Heinicke’s 7-for-22 passing performance behind a makeshift sieve of an offensive line, there’s so much more to digest from a night that effectively extinguished Washington’s dim playoff hopes.
Foremost is the enduring image of Jonathan Allen throwing a punch at teammate Daron Payne during a first-half sideline disagreement. Clearly, there went any chance Allen had of winning the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award.
There was NBC’s pregame show, in which Rodney Harrison expressed his sympathy for Washington’s talented young receiver, Terry McLaurin, because he has had to play with “garbage quarterbacks” in his three-year pro career. It was probably a bit harsh, but it illustrates Washington’s image around the league.
All of this capped off a week in which reserve safety Deshazor Everett was the driver in a fatal car accident, and in which Washington was decimated by a team-wide COVID-19 outbreak that forced postponement of last week’s game at Philadelphia.
And it punctuated a year that saw the league bury the results of an investigation into allegations of two decades of a hostile workplace for female employees, plus a Washington Post report that team owner Daniel Snyder (currently in the corner) did his darndest to undermine the probe.
Oh, and let’s not forget that the team’s former director of sports medicine, Ryan Vermillion, is currently under DEA investigation for alleged improper distribution of prescription drugs.
Other than that, Merry Christmas.
For a brief moment this fall, Ron Rivera’s team did what it tends to do every so often: lull us into thinking that it’s not actually North America’s most dysfunctional professional sports organization. Four straight victories and a fleeting hold on a potential second straight playoff berth (something this team hasn’t accomplished since 1992) produced a few good vibrations.
Since then, though, the team has regressed to its mean: losses, poor decisions and the lack of the No. 1 ingredient for NFL success: a franchise quarterback.
Let’s start with COVID, which isn’t unique to Washington’s locker room. It caused three NFL postponements last weekend and scrapped several college bowl games this week, along with multiple NBA and NHL games.
It’s hardly surprising, though, that a locker room that showed little concern about its cancer-survivor coach during training camp would become one of the league’s hardest-hit teams. The attrition caused by losing several key players doomed any chance Washington had of winning key division games against the Eagles and Cowboys last week.
Even factoring in that lack of available talent, how do you explain two consecutive plays Sunday night where Washington defensive linemen came running onto the field just as Dallas was snapping the ball? Yes, several assistant coaches were not on the sideline due to COVID, but that smacks of disarray, even on a team known for it.
And what must it have taken for Allen, one of the team’s most composed and respected players, to take a swing at Payne, his teammate for most of the past seven years? Frustration is building, but professionals rarely let it surface on national television.
Rivera is a good man and an accomplished coach. And Washington has made a point of drafting multiple players from two of college football’s most storied programs, Alabama and Ohio State. None of that seems to have changed the morass that has enveloped this franchise for nearly three decades. In fact, it likely hits harder for those who were accustomed to success before joining this quagmire of incompetence.
And what evidence is there that things will improve?
Did Payne, a first-round pick in 2018 whose rookie contract expires after next season, punch his ticket out of town on Sunday night? Why would Brandon Scherff, an All-Pro guard in his prime, want to return to this mess rather than sign as a free agent elsewhere? (Conversely, why would Washington invest an estimated $18 million annually in a guard without a franchise quarterback to protect?)
Speaking of which, both the 2022 college draft and the free-agent market look like weak ones for quarterback. And after watching Sunday night’s debacle, do you think there’s any chance that Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson would want to come to D.C., even in the unlikely event that his current team decides not to keep him?
Every organization’s success or failure flows from the top down. Perhaps this is karma for Snyder’s decades of decadence.
It’s temping to say that Sunday night represented rock bottom. But remember than (A) this is the franchise that brought us Albert Haynesworth and Jeff George and (B) it can always get worse.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443