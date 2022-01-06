STEVE DeSHAZO: Washington Football Team should think outside the box with its new nickname

SCANDALS

This seems like a perfect fit for a team that has been accused of condoning a hostile workplace for female employees and suing its season ticket holders. Why not embrace who you are? Bonus points: you could add Kerry Washington to the front office and get Patti Smythe to sing the national anthem at home games.

IMPEACHMENTS

Since this seemingly has become an annual event, why not capitalize on it? The only downside is that fans are already calling for Snyder to be removed, but even a 100-percent vote can’t pull that off.

UBERS

A derivative of “Gridlock.” Seemingly the only way to get around town. Plus, think of the marketing potential!

CAROUSELS

Washington has employed 25 different starting quarterbacks and 10 head coaches (including interims) since Snyder bought the team in 1999. It seems like a natural fit.

MONUMENTS

It’s been 30 years since this team won a Super Bowl and 15 since it won a playoff game. All it has is memories. So why not embrace the past?

GENERALS