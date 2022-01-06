STEVE DeSHAZO: Washington Football Team should think outside the box with its new nickname

What’s in a name?
When it comes to professional sports teams, it’s tens of millions of dollars in revenue and merchandising, as well as a worldwide reputation.
We’re less than a month away from the Washington Football Team’s long-awaited rebranding that’s been 18 months in the works. Team president Jason Young Wright revealed this week that the new name will drop on Feb. 2 (2/2/22, if you hadn’t noticed).
In typical team fashion, that announcement came a day after the latest bit of bad news: a FedEx Field railing that collapsed and caused several Philadelphia Eagles fans to fall, plus allegations that stadium workers did nothing to help the injured.
Shakespeare once wrote that “a rose by any other name would smell as sweet.” Similarly, a Washington Football Team owned by Daniel Snyder seems doomed to mediocrity and ignominy, no matter what it’s called.
Wright announced that “Wolves” and “Red Wolves,” two popular options in polls of whatever remaining fans the team has, have been eliminated from consideration due to trademark conflicts. The remaining options include “Commanders,” “Admirals,” “Defenders” and “Sentinels”--the last a viable option only if the team can sign Keanu Reeves to reprise his role as Shane Falco in “The Replacements.”
Those nicknames don’s show much imagination or creativity (although, to be fair, “Washington Football Team” didn’t exactly reinvent the wheel).
Yes, most of the best nicknames (and their subsidiary rights) are taken, but there are still some good options. Some suggestions are hereby offered, free of charge.
For example:
GRIDLOCK
This has always been my favorite, long before Snyder actually agreed to change the racist former nickname in 2020. It perfectly encapsulates life in Washington. It can refer to traffic on the Beltway (particularly relevant this week), or a total lack of cooperation in Congress.
NOT-FROM-HERES
It’s a running joke that everyone in D.C. moved there from elsewhere, often for political reasons. What better name for a team that claims Washington as its home, but plays in Maryland and trains in Virginia?
EARMARKS
Another political reference, this one the decades-old tradition of including “pork” for a member of Congress’ home constituents in any bill brought for vote. The nice thing about this one is, the “Hogettes” can return in their costumes.
SCANDALS
This seems like a perfect fit for a team that has been accused of condoning a hostile workplace for female employees and suing its season ticket holders. Why not embrace who you are? Bonus points: you could add Kerry Washington to the front office and get Patti Smythe to sing the national anthem at home games.
IMPEACHMENTS
Since this seemingly has become an annual event, why not capitalize on it? The only downside is that fans are already calling for Snyder to be removed, but even a 100-percent vote can’t pull that off.
UBERS
A derivative of “Gridlock.” Seemingly the only way to get around town. Plus, think of the marketing potential!
CAROUSELS
Washington has employed 25 different starting quarterbacks and 10 head coaches (including interims) since Snyder bought the team in 1999. It seems like a natural fit.
MONUMENTS
It’s been 30 years since this team won a Super Bowl and 15 since it won a playoff game. All it has is memories. So why not embrace the past?
GENERALS
This one’s already trademarked by the Harlem Globetrotters’ constant foils. But since Snyder’s team has won exactly as many playoff games since 2006 (zero) as the Trotters have lost in that time, maybe a deal can be worked out.
CHERRY BLOSSOMS
This doesn’t exactly convey the manly, powerful image that NFL teams desire. But far more people turn out each year along the Tidal Basin to see the trees than show up at FedEx Field. The team could sell (or give away) tickets to tourists in the spring, when no one is thinking about football.
DEECEES
Washington Deecees, get it? The “D.C.” can stand for whatever you’d like: Dynasty Coming, Destined Champions, Defensive Control. On second thought, it rhymes with “feces,” so never mind.
