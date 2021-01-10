STEVE DeSHAZO: Washington 'headed in the right direction,' but nothing is guaranteed

“If we can grow and get better and add a couple of new pieces, I think we have a shot next year,” Rivera said. Rivera still needs quarterback stability after starting four different players at the position. The fourth, Taylor Heinicke, became a social media hero Saturday night after his inspired effort against the Buccaneers and surely earned himself a spot in training camp somewhere next summer.

But there’s a reason Heinicke was an unemployed journeyman until two months ago. Like his current team, he’ll need to demonstrate consistency—especially when opponents have time to prepare for him.

Washington needs to improve its secondary and could use an upgrade at linebacker and some depth for an offensive line that performed surprisingly well. (A healthy Saahdiq Charles, last year’s second-round pick, would help.)

And even though it won inarguably the NFL’s weakest division, Washington will face a tougher first-place schedule in 2021 after reaping the benefits of a last-place schedule this year.

Rivera will have to make some tough, unsentimental choices. Veterans like Kerrigan (whose production has declined but still wants to start somewhere) and safety Landon Collins (whose Achilles injury opened the door for Curl’s productive rookie season) may become casualties of a team with higher aspirations.