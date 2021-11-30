STEVE DeSHAZO: Washington is both lucky and good--and doubling down in Vegas

LANDOVER, Md-This is the ideal week for a trip to Las Vegas. Not only is the Washington Football Team on a roll that would be the envy of any craps shooter, but Ron Rivera's squad seems to be playing with house money.

When you're on a three-game win streak and tentatively in the playoff field while using your fourth center of the season--and you're likely to use your fourth place-kicker next week--you're living right.

And when your main rivals keep stumbling and opening the door for you, you walk through it.

"All they need is a chance," said Rivera, who was uncharacteristically emotional walking off FedEX Field after Monday night's inexplicable 17-15 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

The NFL's first 17-game season is offering opportunities galore, as few teams seem able to sustain excellence for any significant stretch. And after losing four straight games before its bye week, Washington is as hot as any team outside of New England at the moment, with a visit to the Raiders' new home on the Strip coming up Sunday.

"The confidence in that [locker] room is at an all-time high," said Taylor Heinicke, who has now outplayed Tom Brady, Cam Newton and Russell Wilson in the past three weeks.