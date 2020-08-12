STEVE DeSHAZO: Washington's lengthy rebuild is off to a solid start

Battleships don't turn on a dime—especially ones that have been chugging at full speed in the wrong direction for more than two decades.
The dysfunction Ron Rivera inherited when he agreed to become head coach/savior of what is now known as The Washington Football Team went far beyond an inability to stop an off-tackle dive play or settle on a franchise quarterback. It was a cancer that had metastasized, afflicting all parts of Daniel Snyder's poorly run organization.
There will be no quick fix, even if Rivera admitted at his introductory press conference in January that "I don't have the patience" for a rebuilding effort. But it will take time, especially on the field, where even a doubling of victories from last season's 3–13 debacle wouldn't get the team even a whiff of a playoff bid.
Still, convincing a respected and accomplished coach like Rivera to take over was a terrific first step in resurrecting a once-proud franchise that had become a laughingstock. And with training camp set to open in earnest this week, most (not all) of the moves made since then have seemed wise.
We'll start with one dubious decision: launching an internal investigation following a Washington Post expose about a decades-long toxic culture of sexual harassment of female employees.
To be fair, most of the blame there belongs with the NFL, which should have mandated its own probe to avoid any chance of conflict of interest. But Snyder shouldn't be keeping a low profile. The first lesson in crisis management is to address allegations head on, and Snyder has hidden behind statements issued by the team.
At least he has a distinguished investigator in Beth Wilkinson, who has prosecuted Timothy McVeigh, defended Brett Kavanaugh and investigated Michael Flynn.
We'll see where that goes. But in other areas, the team seems to be making progress.
Exhibit A was finally changing the offensive nickname, even if it came grudgingly and under ultimatums from sponsors and Snyder's minority owners.
Firing Bruce Allen, whose poor decisions as Snyder's sycophantic team president would take too long to list here, was a must. It's unlikely Rivera would have taken the job if he had to report to Allen.
Having the good sense to draft Chase Young, a potential game-changing pass-rusher, with the No. 2 overall pick certainly didn't hurt—although that was a fortuitous opportunity that comes from finishing 3–13.
Hiring the capable Julie Donaldson as the first female senior vice president for media was a good response to the team's alleged history of mistreating women on the payroll. She has revamped the team's radio lineup, bringing in the insightful DeAngelo Hall as an analyst.
And even though you're presumed innocent until proven guilty, Rivera had little choice but to cut Derrius Guice last week after news broke of his arrest on disturbing domestic violence charges. Keeping Guice—who is accused of strangling his girlfriend until she passed out—would have sent the wrong message during a time when all eyes are on the organization's conduct.
Finally, on Wednesday the club wisely announced that fans will not be allowed inside FedEx Field for games this season (assuming there is one). The loss of revenue from tickets, concessions and parking will be substantial, but if anyone can afford to take a hit, it's an NFL team owner.
The DMV area isn't necessarily one of the nation's hardest-hit regions during the coronavirus resurgence, but even at one-quarter capacity, a stadium could become a petri dish. Toss in flu season this fall, and it's even riskier.
Snyder even had legal grounds to accuse a former team employee of allegedly spreading wild, baseless rumors about the team that landed on the internet before the Post's expose was published.
Still, it's probably not a great idea for Snyder to be a litigant when his team is under investigation. Plus, he's gotten terrible press for suing season-ticket holders who couldn't afford to re-up, and The Washington City Paper for publishing a factual litany of his ill-informed decisions.
Clearly, there's a lot for Rivera to clean up. Don't expect miracles. (This is 2020, after all.)
If you're a fan of the team, though, you might be able to take the paper bag off your head soon.
Just keep the mask on, for now. Please.
