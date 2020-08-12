STEVE DeSHAZO: Washington's lengthy rebuild is off to a solid start

Battleships don't turn on a dime—especially ones that have been chugging at full speed in the wrong direction for more than two decades.

The dysfunction Ron Rivera inherited when he agreed to become head coach/savior of what is now known as The Washington Football Team went far beyond an inability to stop an off-tackle dive play or settle on a franchise quarterback. It was a cancer that had metastasized, afflicting all parts of Daniel Snyder's poorly run organization.

There will be no quick fix, even if Rivera admitted at his introductory press conference in January that "I don't have the patience" for a rebuilding effort. But it will take time, especially on the field, where even a doubling of victories from last season's 3–13 debacle wouldn't get the team even a whiff of a playoff bid.

Still, convincing a respected and accomplished coach like Rivera to take over was a terrific first step in resurrecting a once-proud franchise that had become a laughingstock. And with training camp set to open in earnest this week, most (not all) of the moves made since then have seemed wise.

We'll start with one dubious decision: launching an internal investigation following a Washington Post expose about a decades-long toxic culture of sexual harassment of female employees.