STEVE DeSHAZO: Washington's new GM has shepherded Wizards in the right direction

WHEN IT COMES to accuracy, Tommy Sheppard may be hotter than Stephen Curry at the moment.

There are several reasons why the Washington Wizards took the best record in the NBA’s Eastern Conference (10-3) into Wednesday night’s game in Charlotte. And all of them come back to Sheppard, who received a well-deserved promotion and contract extension earlier in the day.

Russell Westbrook led the NBA in assists last season, but his biggest contribution to the Wizards’ early-season resurgence is the bounty of players the team received in the trade that sent him home to Los Angeles. Former Lakers Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell and Kentavius Caldwell-Pope have all been major contributors to the team’s second-best start in history.

They don’t hand out awards one-sixth of the way through any season. But if they did, Wes Unseld Jr. would be hands down the NBA coach of the year for turning a moribund franchise into a reasonable facsimile of the team his late hall of fame father led to its one and only championship in 1978.

Even Spencer Dinwiddie, a fourth or fifth wheel in Brooklyn, has become a suitable, low-ego replacement for Westbrook at point guard.