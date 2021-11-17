STEVE DeSHAZO: Washington's new GM has shepherded Wizards in the right direction

WHEN IT COMES to accuracy, Tommy Sheppard may be hotter than Stephen Curry at the moment.
There are several reasons why the Washington Wizards took the best record in the NBA’s Eastern Conference (10-3) into Wednesday night’s game in Charlotte. And all of them come back to Sheppard, who received a well-deserved promotion and contract extension earlier in the day.
Russell Westbrook led the NBA in assists last season, but his biggest contribution to the Wizards’ early-season resurgence is the bounty of players the team received in the trade that sent him home to Los Angeles. Former Lakers Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell and Kentavius Caldwell-Pope have all been major contributors to the team’s second-best start in history.
They don’t hand out awards one-sixth of the way through any season. But if they did, Wes Unseld Jr. would be hands down the NBA coach of the year for turning a moribund franchise into a reasonable facsimile of the team his late hall of fame father led to its one and only championship in 1978.
Even Spencer Dinwiddie, a fourth or fifth wheel in Brooklyn, has become a suitable, low-ego replacement for Westbrook at point guard.
Who’s the common denominator in that equation? It’s Sheppard, who last year traded John Wall for Westbrook, whom he then flipped for 80 percent of a solid lineup (including Dinwiddie, who came over from the Nets in a sign-and-trade acquisition of what became a five-team deal). Sheppard also picked up productive center Daniel Gafford on the cheap last season.
After years of draft misfires, Sheppard added promising young players in Rui Hachimura, Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert in the past three years.
And Sheppard hired Unseld, the son of the franchise’s most accomplished player, as coach. Rather than nepotism, it was the realization that despite the team’s red uniforms, a blue-collar approach was necessary for success.
If anyone gets that, it’s Sheppard, who has spent nearly two decades with the Wizards and has seen far more good than bad. This is a team that has won three playoff series in the past 39 years--not coincidentally, about the time Wes Unseld Sr. retired as a player.
And even when thy were good on the court, the Wizards usually found a way to self-destruct, as when Gilbert Arenas brought guns into the locker room.
Getting back to basics was imperative. That’s where Unseld Jr. comes in. Despite his famous surname, he forged his own reputation as a defensive mastermind in Denver, and he’s brought that hard-hat mentality to D.C.
Under Scott Brooks last year, the Wizards allowed a league-high 118,5 points per game; this year, it’s down to 103.5, eighth-best in the NBA. A year ago, the Wizards held only three opponents under 100; this year, they’ve already done so five times, four in the five-game win streak they carried to Charlotte Wednesday night.
Of course, you need players to accomplish that. And Sheppard’s roster overhaul imported hard-working players who trust Unseld and whom he trusts.
All of this, of course, is meant to satisfy Bradley Beal, the All-Star shooting guard who can become a free agent summer. Beal had been lukewarm about staying with a franchise whose future looked bleak just six months ago.
Now, by all reports, Beal is enjoying himself on the court like never before. (Not so much off it at the moment; he lost his grandmother last week.)
Still, the Wizards’ announcement Wednesday that Sheppard has been promoted to team president/general manager with a new multi-year contract should resonate with Beal. The message: do a good job, and you’ll be rewarded.
It seems like a novel concept for the Wizards, but it’s a welcome one.
