STEVE DeSHAZO: Wentz is now the best of Rivera's bad options

One of the most appealing aspects of sports is that—in most cases—participants get a chance to prove themselves. (Negro League baseball players and other athletes who came along before integration have legitimate cause to disagree.)

A month ago, Taylor Heinicke had earned the right to remain the Washington Commanders’ starting quarterback, despite Carson Wentz’s activation from the injured reserve list. Now, Heinicke has given Ron Rivera every reason to bench him.

Over the past nine weeks, Heinicke has shown his coaches, teammates and fans exactly what he can do. He can extend plays with his legs, make occasional brilliant passes and inspire his squad with his guts and effort—especially when supported by s strong running game and a solid defense. The Commanders wouldn’t have handed the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss and wouldn’t be clinging to the final spot in a mediocre NFC wild-card race without him.

He’s also shown what he can’t do: lead a team to sustained success against quality opposition. And that’s why Wentz should start Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, a crucial game for a reeling team with no great options.

It doesn’t mean that Heinicke’s contributions for the season are over. In fact, Wentz offers nearly as much uncertainty.

Rivera is set to announce his starter on Wednesday, and even if he chooses Wentz, there’s a non-zero chance he may need to reverse course again, perhaps even on Sunday if the Commanders fall behind and Wentz is unable to avoid Myles Garrett’s pass rush.

But Heinicke’s penchant for turnovers—11 in nine games, including two each in losses to the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers, with a couple more near-giveaways—is unsustainable for a team with such a slim margin for error.

Sam Howell has never taken a meaningful NFL snap, and Sonny Jurgensen isn’t walking through that door. So it looks like Wentz.

It seems highly unlikely that Wentz will be a Commander in any game played after January 2023. The organization can wash its hands of his $26 million annual salary with no dead money cap hit after the season. That’s important for a team that will probably have to slap a franchise tag on Daron Payne to avoid losing him to free agency.

And in this merit-based business, Wentz has shown no reason (yet) to bring him back.

Wentz’s only chance to change minds could come over the next two weeks. If he helps the Commanders hold on to a playoff spot, and performs well in the wild-card round, most likely against the schizophrenic Minnesota Vikings, he’ll give Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew pause to consider the future.

But Wentz’s history doesn’t suggest he will excel. Last season, he needed only to help the Indianapolis Colts win one of their final two games to reach the playoffs—and failed miserably, including a dreadful performance in the season finale against a Jacksonville Jaguars team that risked losing the No. 1 overall draft pick but won anyway.

That prompted the Colts to send Wentz to the desperate Commanders, for whom he went 2-4 before breaking a finger against the Chicago Bears on Oct. 13. That opened the door for fan favorite Heinicke to burnish his overachiever reputation.

But there’s a reason Heinicke has been a nomadic professional, and we’ve seen his limitations as he has regressed to his mean. Give any Commanders fan a shot of sodium pentothol, and he or she will admit expecting a Heinicke turnover at a crucial moment. (Call it a continuation of the Kirk Cousins Syndrome.)

Wentz may not be any better, but he has a higher ceiling (and not just because, at 6 feet 5, he’s half a foot taller than Heinicke). His superior arm strength may allow him to deliver the ball downfield to Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson against opposing defenses that are now aligned to stop Brian Robinson.

Wentz was efficient (12 for 16, one touchdown) in garbage time against San Francisco’s stellar defense on Saturday. If he regains the starting job, he’ll be facing a Browns team that has been eliminated from the playoffs, and possibly a Dallas squad with plenty of incentive to rest Micah Parsons and many of its other starters before the playoffs.

Wentz failed to exploit a similar situation last year, and if he falters again with his third team in three years, it may mean the end of his days as a plausible NFL starter.

But Rivera staked his reputation on Wentz last off-season, and “Riverboat Ron’s” best bet may be to ride with him for the final two weeks.