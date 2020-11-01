STEVE DeSHAZO: Who is the commonwealth's best football team? Liberty, JMU have some thoughts

F OR A DECADE and a half, Blacksburg was the forwarding address for the Commonwealth Cup—until Virginia wrested it away last November. The annual Cup winner could effectively claim state superiority, although a couple of other schools have had cause to air their cases.

James Madison University has been a Football Championship Subdivision power for nearly a decade now, and even beat the Hokies head to head in their last meeting, in 2010. The Dukes aren’t playing this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic, so we’ll have to wait until the spring to see just how good this edition is.

In that void, Liberty has a chance to join the conversation about the state’s best programs. The Flames (6–0) visit Virginia Tech (4–2) this Saturday in arguably their most important game since moving up to the top-tier FBS level three years ago.

How good are the 2020 Flames? We’ll find out at noon Saturday.

To this point, they have handled six opponents (Western Kentucky, Florida International, North Alabama, Louisiana–Monroe, Syracuse and Southern Mississippi) with a combined 4–28 record. Each of their last four wins has been by at least 17 points. Malik Willis, a transfer quarterback from Auburn, has excelled with his arm and legs.