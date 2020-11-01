STEVE DeSHAZO: Who is the commonwealth's best football team? Liberty, JMU have some thoughts

F OR A DECADE and a half, Blacksburg was the forwarding address for the Commonwealth Cup—until Virginia wrested it away last November. The annual Cup winner could effectively claim state superiority, although a couple of other schools have had cause to air their cases.
James Madison University has been a Football Championship Subdivision power for nearly a decade now, and even beat the Hokies head to head in their last meeting, in 2010. The Dukes aren’t playing this fall due to the coronavirus pandemic, so we’ll have to wait until the spring to see just how good this edition is.
In that void, Liberty has a chance to join the conversation about the state’s best programs. The Flames (6–0) visit Virginia Tech (4–2) this Saturday in arguably their most important game since moving up to the top-tier FBS level three years ago.
How good are the 2020 Flames? We’ll find out at noon Saturday.
To this point, they have handled six opponents (Western Kentucky, Florida International, North Alabama, Louisiana–Monroe, Syracuse and Southern Mississippi) with a combined 4–28 record. Each of their last four wins has been by at least 17 points. Malik Willis, a transfer quarterback from Auburn, has excelled with his arm and legs.
The Flames will take a major step up in competition against the Hokies, who have managed to stay afloat despite a rotating roster that usually hasn’t been finalized until game day, due to coronavirus flareups.
Justin Fuente deserves credit for keeping his team competitive without several key players (and a couple of assistant coaches). Tech’s defense hasn’t always been up to the standard set by legendary former coordinator Bud Foster, but a run game sparked by Kansas transfer Khalil Herbert has helped keep opposing offenses off the field.
Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence was the Heisman front-runner before COVID-19 sidelined him for Saturday’s nail-biting win over Boston College (and this weekend’s showdown with Notre Dame). But no Atlantic Coast Conference player has been more critical to his team’s success than Herbert, who ranks fourth nationally with 803 rushing yards. It doesn’t hurt that quarterback Hendon Hooker keeps improving after sitting out the first two games.
Liberty won’t be Tech’s final test. If the Hokies can make it to the ACC title game, they’ll have earned it. In the next six weeks, they face No. 12 Miami, top-ranked Clemson and Virginia (2–4).
Speaking of the Cavaliers, they may have salvaged their season with a gutsy fake-punt conversion late in Saturday night’s 44–41 victory over then-No. 15 North Carolina.
Facing fourth and 3 at his own 42 with 2:02 remaining, Bronco Mendenhall gambled with a snap to up-back Keytaon Thompson, who picked up five yards to allow the Cavaliers to run out the clock. Virginia also converted a fourth-and-1 play on its previous drive, a nine-minute march that ended in a field goal.
The punt fake was a logical decision, given that Virginia’s defense had allowed 536 yards to that point and didn’t seem capable of preventing the Tar Heels from driving for at least a game-tying field goal, if not a go-ahead touchdown. Had Thompson not used his athleticism to reverse field and pick up the first down, though, the game—and Virginia’s season—might have been lost.
The Cavaliers’ defense has been a major disappointment, especially against the pass. Like the Hokies, sometimes their best defense is a good offense.
And despite Saturday’s 44-point outburst, that offense is inconsistent. Coordinator Robert Anai has alternated Brennan Armstrong, Lindell Stone, Thompson and Iraken Armstead at quarterback with some success, but can that carousel continue to work?
Virginia likely will need to keep scoring big in upcoming games against Louisville and Boston College before its rescheduled Dec. 12 game against Virginia Tech. On that day, the Commonwealth Cup again will be at stake—but, for a change, possibly not the distinction as the state’s best team.
