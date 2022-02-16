STEVE DeSHAZO: Will Cowboys' sins prove Snyder's saving grace?

IT’S BEEN a good week for Daniel Snyder, something he hasn’t been able to say lately—unless he’s checking his stock portfolio.

First, his Washington Commanders haven’t lost a game in over a month, and the team’s new rebrand is bringing in millions of dollars in merchandise sales.

Second, he’s now the proud owner of a $48 million estate along the Potomac River that once belonged to George Washington. It’s the most expensive piece of property in D.C. area history—and if he treats it the way he did his football team, most of the foliage will wither.

Then came Wednesday’s report that the Dallas Cowboys paid $2.4 million to four former cheerleaders to settle allegations of locker-room voyeurism by Richard Dalrymple, the team’s longtime public relations director.

If true, they are reprehensible—and they may save Snyder’s bacon.

You may remember that Snyder’s in some hot water of his own. Dozens of his team’s former female employees have testified about a hostile, misogynistic work environment under his watch, and former cheerleader Tiffani Johnston recently accused Snyder himself of making unwanted sexual advances.

The NFL has taken over the investigation over Johnston’s allegations after Snyder originally announced the team would look into them—just as he did with the other women’s claims. (That report, conducted by attorney Beth Wilkinson, has yet to see the light of day.)

On Super Bowl Sunday, NBC’s Mike Florio reported that Snyder’s fellow owners were growing tired of the negative attention and might finally be ready to compel him to sell the team. (Three-quarters of them would have to agree to force the issue.)

The news from Dallas, while disgusting, probably means at least one fewer vote for Snyder’s ouster.

Owning an NFL team is something akin to being part of The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen. All 32 teams are owned primarily by men, and all but one is White. They generally answer to no one but themselves, growing richer by the hour thanks to huge TV contracts and publicly financed stadiums.

Snyder bought out his two minority partners last year, so the only people who could force him to sell the Commanders are his peers. And let’s not pretend that none of them have dirty laundry that they want aired.

Undoubtedly, Snyder has made a list of facts that might embarrass his colleagues, should they decide to turn on him. Jerry Jones, who has somehow become a friend and mentor to Snyder, just moved to the top of that list.

As long as there are shenanigans—a kind euphemism if there ever was one—going on behind the scenes around the NFL, Snyder is probably safe. The league is already dealing with Brian Flores’ lawsuit alleging racial discrimination in the hiring of coaches and general managers, and Snyder can point out that his team employs both a head coach (Ron Rivera) and team president (Jason Wright) who are minorities.

If the NFL’s probe into Johnson’s allegations produces a smoking gun or salacious details, Snyder could be in trouble. But he’ll never go quietly. Details about alleged misdeeds in other cities might conveniently begin to leak.

That’s why the odds are still greater that Snyder will live to see his team win another Super Bowl before he’ll be forced to sell. And it doesn’t take a bookie to know that both of those are very long shots.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.