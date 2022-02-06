STEVE DeSHAZO: Wizards, Beals hit a crossroads at trade deadline

The capper was undoubtedly last month’s 116–115 home loss to the wretched L.A. Clippers, in which Washington squandered a 30-point halftime lead. Afterwards, an understandably frustrated Beal rhetorically asked: “What are we trying to achieve honestly? What kind of a team are we trying to be? I think that’s the biggest question to all of us as a unit.”

At 28, Beal is likely the most desirable commodity at the trade deadline, and his value to the rest of the league may never be higher. He’s scored over 14,000 points in 10 seasons, but the Wizards haven’t won anything significant with him, and they must decide whether they think they can. (Spoiler alert: not likely.)

If not, there are plenty of suitors. Foremost are the Philadelphia 76ers, whom the Wizards somehow beat without Beal last week.

The Sixers have a dilemma of their own in Ben Simmons, another All-Star guard who has yet to suit up this season after last spring’s playoff meltdown and widespread criticism of his offensive deficiencies. Many variations of a Beal-for-Simmons trade have been discussed and speculated about, with other players (and teams) involved. (Philadelphia also has discussed a Simmons-for-James Harden deal with Brooklyn.)