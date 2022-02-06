STEVE DeSHAZO: Wizards, Beals hit a crossroads at trade deadline

FOR A TEAM that operates under the umbrella of Monumental Sports and Entertainment, the Washington Wizards haven’t experienced many monumental moments over the past four decades.
Since winning its only NBA title in 1978 as the Bullets, Washington’s franchise has been mired in mediocrity, winning just four playoff series in the past 42 years and never advancing beyond the conference semifinals. In the fact, the team’s most notable moment in that span was likely Gilbert Arena bringing loaded guns into the locker room, sabotaging both his own career and the franchise’s most promising tenure since the Disco Era.
This week brings a pivotal moment, though. The Wizards must decide what they will do with All-Star guard Bradley Beal. After Tuesday’s trade deadline, Beal will have most (if not all) of the leverage.
Two months ago, none of this seemed necessary. The Wizards got off to a stunning 10–3 start under rookie head coach Wes Unseld Jr. and briefly led the Eastern Conference standings.
Then things plummeted faster than Meta stock. After Saturday’s 95–80 loss to Phoenix, Washington (24–28) has lost seven of eight and wouldn’t even qualify for the playoff play-in tournament.
Beal has missed the past three games with a wrist injury, and The Athletic reported last week that for the first time, he’s open to being traded away from the only professional home he has known.
The capper was undoubtedly last month’s 116–115 home loss to the wretched L.A. Clippers, in which Washington squandered a 30-point halftime lead. Afterwards, an understandably frustrated Beal rhetorically asked: “What are we trying to achieve honestly? What kind of a team are we trying to be? I think that’s the biggest question to all of us as a unit.”
At 28, Beal is likely the most desirable commodity at the trade deadline, and his value to the rest of the league may never be higher. He’s scored over 14,000 points in 10 seasons, but the Wizards haven’t won anything significant with him, and they must decide whether they think they can. (Spoiler alert: not likely.)
If not, there are plenty of suitors. Foremost are the Philadelphia 76ers, whom the Wizards somehow beat without Beal last week.
The Sixers have a dilemma of their own in Ben Simmons, another All-Star guard who has yet to suit up this season after last spring’s playoff meltdown and widespread criticism of his offensive deficiencies. Many variations of a Beal-for-Simmons trade have been discussed and speculated about, with other players (and teams) involved. (Philadelphia also has discussed a Simmons-for-James Harden deal with Brooklyn.)
For the Wizards and general manager Tommy Sheppard, it’s worth careful consideration. Simmons’ confidence and shot need a lot of work, but he’s 6–10 and a defensive unicorn—something Unseld could definitely use.
Under NBA rules, Beal is eligible for a five-year, $241 million supermax contract if he stays with the Wizards, compared to “only” $180 million over four years if he hits the free agent market this summer. When you’re talking about inconceivable sums like that, though, can money buy happiness?
The Wizards also reportedly have been discussing trades for Detroit’s Jerami Grant and Indiana’s Domantas Sabonis, with youngsters Rui Hachimura, Deny Avdija and Corey Kispert as collateral along with veterans Davis Bertans, Spencer Dinwiddie and Montrezl Harrell.
There are plenty of options, but inertia is not one of them. The Wizards have to do something. They’ve been stuck in a purgatory of mediocrity for four decades, never good enough to contend but never quite bad enough to draft a game-changing star. (Well, they were once, but Michael Jordan chose Kwame Brown. That’s another story.)
A bold move might offer both Beal and Simmons fresh starts. It also could be the only way the Wizards break out of their 40-year funk.
